Dame Deborah James is 'getting weaker and more tired' after 'mind-blowing' few days

14 May 2022, 14:50 | Updated: 14 May 2022, 14:56

Deborah James has said she&squot;s had the "most surreal, mind-blowing, humbling five days" of her life
Deborah James has said she's had the "most surreal, mind-blowing, humbling five days" of her life. Picture: Instagram/bowelbabe

By Megan Hinton

Deborah James said she is "getting weaker and more tired" but thanks the public for allowing her to have the "most surreal, mind blowing, humbling" last few days.

The Podcast host became a Dame was praised the Duke of Cambridge for "going above and beyond to make a very special memory" after he made her a dame at her family home.

The 40-year-old, known online as Bowel Babe, was honoured for her "tireless campaigning" to raise awareness of bowel cancer.

Dame Deborah posted pictures of William with herself and her family on Instagram and has said the visit gave her family "so much to smile about in the sadness".

In a post on Instagram, she said: "I believe I may have had the most surreal, mind blowing, humbling five days of my life.

"I cannot thank you for your generosity at launching the @bowelbabefund which now stands at £5.7 million, and to the @dukeandduchessofcambridge for going above and beyond to make a very special memory happen yesterday. Can't quite believe I'm actually a Dame!

Read more: Prince William personally delivers damehood to Deborah James as her fundraiser hits £5m

Ms James with her damehood
Ms James with her damehood. Picture: Instagram/bowelbabe

"My family are being amazing and as emotional as it all is, we are finding so much to smile about in the sadness.

"I may be getting weaker and more tired each tired having run off pure adrenaline, but my word, I always said I wanted to slide in sideways when my time is up, with a massive smile, no regrets and a big glass of champagne! Still my intention!!!"

Dame Deborah has raised more than £5.7 million for Cancer Research UK through her Bowelbabe fund on Just Giving. Having set her original target at £250,000, she has now raised more than 22 times her goal.

Her Just Giving page said it is "raising money to fund clinical trials and research into personalised medicine for cancer patients and supporting campaigns to raise awareness of bowel cancer".

She said she was "completely lost for words" after reaching the phenomenal amount.

The presenter of popular BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C disclosed on Monday that she had moved to hospice-at-home care to treat her terminal bowel cancer.

She wrote on Instagram: "Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams.

"I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue any more."

The former headteacher, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has kept her more than 500,000 Instagram followers up to date with her treatments.

On Thursday night, Number 10 confirmed that James was to be made a dame, saying: "The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of damehood be conferred upon Deborah James."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it.

"Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people.

"Through her tireless campaigning and by so openly sharing her experience she has not only helped in our fight against this terrible disease, she has ensured countless others with the Big C have not felt alone.

"I hope this recognition from Her Majesty - backed I'm sure by the whole country - will provide some comfort to Deborah and her family at this difficult time.

"My thoughts are with them and Deborah should know she has the country's love and gratitude."

Damehoods are usually conferred by members of the royal family, including William, at investiture ceremonies which take place at royal palaces including Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Read more: Prince William and Kate donate to cancer fund for 'special' Deborah James

In a personal tweet written by William and Kate this week, they said: "Every now and then, someone captures the heart of the nation with their zest for life & tenacious desire to give back to society.

"@bowelbabe is one of those special people. Her tireless efforts to raise awareness of bowel cancer & end the stigma of treatment are inspiring.

"We are so sad to hear her recent update but pleased to support the @bowelbabef, which will benefit the @royalmarsdenNHS among others.

"Deborah, our thoughts are with you, your family and your friends. Thank you for giving hope to so many who are living with cancer. W & C."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia has made a second threat to fire nuclear weapons at Britain

Russia threatens UK with nuclear 'hypersonic missile that can hit target in 3 minutes'

Monkey Pox Lesions

Two cases of rare monkeypox confirmed in London

The Education Secretary has said Britain should be "very proud" of its private schools

Education Sec: Oxbridge should not 'tilt the system' to accept more state school pupils

Boris Johnson said that he was ready for a fight with "leftie lawyers" seeking to challenge plans

First 50 migrants will be sent to Rwanda in two weeks, Boris Johnson vows

Boris Becker at Southwark Crown Court with his partner Lilian. Right, aged 17 lifting the Wimbledon trophy in 1985

Boris Becker 'confident' he will be out of jail and deported to Germany by Christmas

The 'buy one get one free' ban has been pushed back.

Boris scraps ban on BOGOF supermarket junk food deals amid cost of living crisis

Rishi Sunak blamed old computer systems for not raising benefits

'Computer says no': Sunak blames IT systems for not raising benefits

Prince William visited Deborah James

Prince William personally delivers damehood to Deborah James as her fundraiser hits £5m

The Cornish pub is called The Star Inn at Vogue

Vogue threatens to sue 200-year-old Cornish pub in tiny hamlet with same name

Archie Battersbee, 12, 12, who's mother Hollie Dance, 46, is at the centre of a High Court life-treatment dispute has urged a judge to give the youngster "more time".

Boy, 12, who doctors think is brain-dead should be tested to establish state, judge rules

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has spoken with Boris Johnson at Downing Street.

Boris 'still hasn't apologised' after Nazanin told PM she 'lived in shadow of his words'

The UK could see a new record set for the hottest day of the year.

Brits to bask in 24C scorcher this weekend as first taste of summer arrives

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson with party colleagues, speaking at the podium in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont before entering the Assembly Chamber to sign the Roll of Membership.

DUP 'sends message to EU' as it blocks formation of NI Assembly over Brexit deal

Serial killer Levi Bellfield is currently serving life in prison

Levi Bellfield’s fiancée says he's 'not a monster' and has 'changed' after 17 years in jail
Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Men arrested over suspected female genital mutilation involvement at unregistered school

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl at nursery

Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby girl in Stockport nursery

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says Russian troops are withdrawing from around Kharkiv
Sauli Niinisto

Finland’s president tells Putin: We will apply to join Nato

Emirates Leader Obit

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed as UAE president
Israel Palestinians

Palestinian man dies of head wound from Jerusalem violence last month
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting on anti-virus strategies in Pyongyang on Saturday

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles Covid-19

Family, friends and colleagues of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh carry her coffin to a hospital in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, on Thursday, May 12,

UN condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

Fred Ward

Actor Fred Ward, of Tremors and The Right Stuff fame, dies aged 79
Nurse’s Error Tennessee

Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death

Sri Lanka

Protesters demand arrest of former Sri Lankan PM over attack

Enrique Mora, the European Union co-ordinator of talks to revive Iran’s nuclear accord with world powers, left, shakes hands with Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran

Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'It's an outrageous slur': Head of TUC organisation blasts PM's WFH coffee and cheese comments

'Outrageous slur': Head of TUC organisation blasts PM's WFH coffee and cheese comments
This frustrated business owner who voted for Brexit because she was "fed up with the bureaucracy" of the EU now has "more of it" as her business struggles to cope with additional costs and delays.

Caller who voted Brexit for 'less bureaucracy' has goods held 'hostage' and stock delayed
'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK

'It's 21st century bloodsport': Columnist tracks down Oxford student 'hounded out' of UK
Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest
James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment
James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked
Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Levelling up is the government's 'moral purpose'
'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police