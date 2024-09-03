'Give us the ­confidence of a good death': Dame Esther Rantzen calls on MPs to allow assisted dying vote

3 September 2024, 06:09 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 06:16

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Dame Esther Rantzen has issued a heartfelt plea for MPs to allow a vote on assisted dying.

Dame Esther, who has terminal cancer, has been pushing for a change in the law on assisted dying, which is currently illegal in the UK.

MPs will get the opportunity to enter a ballot to introduce a ­Private Member’s Bill of their choice this Thursday.

The Childline founder hopes the winner chooses to push ahead with a bill on assisted dying.

In a heartfelt plea to the winning MP, she said: "I urge you now to give hope to ­people like me with a terminal illness. Please give us the ­confidence of a good death. 

"If you believe part of your role in Parliament is to listen when the public says a change in the law is now urgent, please, please ­prioritise this crucial life-and-death decision. For some of us, time is running out."

It comes after Dame Esther told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that she will open a bottle of champagne live on air if a free vote on assisted dying goes ahead.

Dame Esther Rantzen
Dame Esther Rantzen. Picture: Alamy

Opening up about when she was told her cancer was terminal, she told the Daily Mail: "I could face dying peacefully at home ­surrounded by the people I love.

"But that’s not always what happens. What terrified me was knowing my loved ones might have to watch me suffering unbearably and could do nothing to help."

She added: "I know from my own experience that watching someone have a bad death obliterates all the happy memories.

"And I don’t want that for my children. I want them to have long-lasting, happy memories of me and our life together. I don’t want them to be ­traumatised by my painful death."

Dame Esther revealed late last year that she had joined Dignitas to ensure her ­children suffer as little as possible.

Dame Esther Rantzen joins Nick Ferrari

"The law as it stands is a cruel mess," she said.

"I’ve seen my mother, my beloved husband [documentary filmmaker ­Desmond Wilcox] and my dog, Marmite, all die – and it’s my dog’s death that I envy. 

"Marmite had two breakfasts, a long walk and then a quick end in the arms of his family, never ­knowing how ill he was.

"That’s when I realised how much more merciful we are to our pets than we are to the people we love."

She continued: "This issue affects so many ­people so deeply. But I believe the time has come at last to make the choice available to everyone who needs it."

If the issue is not picked at the upcoming ballot, there will be another opportunity in November, when a bill introduced by Lord Falconer in the House of Lords will get its ­second reading.

The bill proposes that terminally ill, mentally competent adults have the option of assisted dying.

Several safeguards would in place, which have already been tried and tested in countries that allow assisted dying.

'I want to go out with champagne and caviar' says Dame Esther Rantzen

Speaking to LBC in April, Dame Esther said that she was grateful to everyone who had signed her petition for a parliamentary debate on the subject.

"I want to say to them that I hope it hasn't been a painful process for them," she said.

"Because I know for a lot of people, it has meant reliving very, very difficult memories of someone you love, close to you, maybe a member of your family or a friend, dying in pain and asking for help and not receiving it.

"So I know that for a number of the people who've signed that will be a difficult memory and for others, they may have a terminal illness as I have.

"And just hope and pray that a change in the law may happen, which will give us all confidence of knowing that we will have a pain-free death if that's what we asked for."

Asked by Nick if she would open a bottle of champagne live on air if and when the date for a free vote on assisted dying is agreed, Dame Esther said: "That is a deal. Something to look forward to. Thank you."

Latest News

Grant Shapps has condemned the move to suspend some arms exports to Israel

'Student politics': Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps slams government for suspending arms sales to Israel
Tom Swarbrick speak to Jonathan Dekel-Chen

Israeli hostage's father tells LBC Benjamin Netanyahu must 'negotiate with Satan' to bring hostages home
People in Tel Aviv, Israel, block a road as they protest, calling for a deal for the immediate release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas

Strike disrupts Israel while Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to reach deal

Brazilian Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes

Brazilian Supreme Court panel upholds judge’s decision to block X nationwide

Kemi Badenoch Launches Bid To Be Next Conservative Party Leader

Kemi Badenoch says Conservatives 'talked right but governed left' as she launches leadership bid
The UK will suspend some arms exports to Israel, David Lammy has said

UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel as exports 'risk breaching international law', Foreign Secretary says
James Cleverly

James Cleverly pledges to bring back Rwanda scheme as he launches bid to become Conservative leader
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a rocket hit a building of a higher education institution in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Russia fires missiles at Kyiv as children return to school

Dominique P is accused of drugging his wife and inviting strangers to rape her

Husband 'drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nine years at home in south of France'
Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

Crazy P frontwoman Danielle Moore, 52, dies in 'sudden and tragic circumstances'

