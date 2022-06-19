Dame Kelly Holmes comes out as gay after 34 years and says she's 'finally free'

19 June 2022, 08:20 | Updated: 19 June 2022, 08:55

Dame Kelly Holmes has announced she is gay.
Dame Kelly Holmes has announced she is gay. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes has come out as gay at the age of 52 and said she can "finally breathe".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two-time gold medal winning Olympic champion said she had been "petrified" of announcing her sexuality but said she is "finally free to be me".

Ahead of the release of her documentary 'Kelly Holmes: Being Me', where she talks to LGBTQ+ soldiers about their lives in the military now, the runner revealed she has been living in "fear".

"I have lived in fear for 34 years and I am exhausted and don’t want to anymore," she wrote on Instagram.

"I hope those that read my story will help me through this next scary phase but also be there for others."

Read more: Union 'punishing millions' with next week's rail strike, transport secretary warns

Read more: Prince William shares touching photo with George, Charlotte and Louis to mark Father's Day

Dame Kelly Holmes has announced that she is gay.
Dame Kelly Holmes has announced that she is gay. Picture: Alamy

The sporting superstar decided to come out during Pride Month after living a "secret life" for decades.

She first realised she was gay when she was kissed by a female comrade at aged 17.

As a soldier - at a time when homosexuals were banned from the Forces - she said she felt forced into silence.

Read more: 'We demand better': Thousands join march calling for action on skyrocketing prices

“I was convinced throughout my whole life that if I admitted to being gay in the Army I’d still be in trouble," she said.

Fully aware of the rumours about her sexuality, Dame Kelly told The Mirror she is grateful to be breaking the news on her own terms.

She admitted: “There have been lots of dark times where I wished I could scream that I am gay – but I couldn’t.”

Dame Kelly Holmes has announced that she is gay.
Dame Kelly Holmes has announced that she is gay. Picture: Alamy

Family and close friends have known for years that Dame Kelly is gay.

She now has a partner and said it's the first time she has had someone who she doesn't introduce as a PA or friend.

Speaking of her decision to come out now, she said: "I needed to do this now, for me. It was my decision. I'm nervous about saying it. I feel like I'm going to explode with excitement.

"Sometimes I cry with relief. The moment this comes out, I'm essentially getting rid of that fear."

Great Britain's gold medal winner Kelly Holmes celebrates winning the 800m at the Olympic Stadium during the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, in 2004.
Great Britain's gold medal winner Kelly Holmes celebrates winning the 800m at the Olympic Stadium during the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, in 2004. Picture: Alamy

The 52-year-old also revealed she struggled with her mental health because of having to hide her sexuality, and that she had to keep several same-sex relationships she had during her time in the Women's Royal Army Corps secret, for fear of being court marshalled.

Until 2000, it was illegal for gay, lesbian and bisexual people to serve in the British Army, Royal Navy and RAF - and Dame Kelly feared she would still face repercussions for breaking that law during her time in the forces.

She contacted a military LGBTQ+ leader in 2020 to find out if she could be sanctioned for breaking army rules and was told she would not be.

She said: "I felt like I could breathe again, one little call could have saved 28 years of heartache."

Dame Kelly Holmes during a rank inspection after being made an Honorary Colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps Training Regiment (RACTR) in 2018.
Dame Kelly Holmes during a rank inspection after being made an Honorary Colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps Training Regiment (RACTR) in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Social media has been flooded with support for the Olympic champion since she made the announcement, with Alan Carr, Oti Mabuse and Iwan Thomas among the famous faces to send her a message.

Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas wrote: "Yes Kelly so much love."

Former heptathlon athlete Denise Lewis, who won the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, said: "Yes Kelly."

Singer Lucy Spraggan added: "I love this and you. Welcome."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince William shares adorable photo with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William shares touching photo with George, Charlotte and Louis to mark Father's Day

Grant Shapps said strikes next week will punish hard-working people

Union 'punishing millions' with next week's rail strike, transport secretary warns

The wheelchair user posted about his ordeal on Instagram

Disabled man stranded on train platform and staff refused to help over ‘health and safety’

A teenager was stabbed to death in north London and five people were shot and stabbed in south London (file image)

Teen stabbed to death and five men shot and stabbed in night of violence in London

Camilla opened up about her marriage to Charles in a rare interview for British Vogue

Camilla: It’s 'not easy' finding time to spend with Charles

A man was barred from giving blood because he wouldn't say if he was pregnant

Male blood donor turned away after refusing to answer whether he was pregnant

US President Joe Biden suffered a fall while out cycling

US President Joe Biden, 79, falls off his bike and is helped back up by Secret Service

Protesters, including Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, marched through central London.

'We demand better': Thousands join march calling for action on skyrocketing prices

Parents will be fined £120 for taking their child out of class without good reason.

All parents who take children on holiday in term-time to face £120 fine

Rain and storms are set to hit the UK this weekend after three days of hot weather.

Temperatures to plunge 15C as rain and storms hit UK after hottest day of the year

The "enormous luggage carpet" was pictured at Heathrow Airport Terminal 2.

Luggage chaos at Heathrow as passengers told they may not get bags back for 2 days

RMT has confirmed rail strikes will go ahead next week.

'Biggest rail strike in modern history' to go ahead after last-ditch pay talks fail

Priti Patel's year-long pilot has been slammed as being "draconian" but Boris Johnson said it will stop migrants "vanishing" into the country.

'They can't just vanish': Boris defends 'draconian' plans to electronically tag migrants

Harry and William still have a very strained relationship, it is believed.

William 'mourns' collapse of relationship with Harry as brothers reach 'rock bottom'

Nick Fletcher made the comments in a letter to schools in his constituency,

Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

Dom Phillips went missing in Brazil.

Human remains found in Amazon belong to missing British journalist

Latest News

See more Latest News

Campaign posters in Marseille

French voters go to the polls in test for Macron

F1 Montreal GP Auto Racing

Max Verstappen masters conditions to take pole position at Canadian Grand Prix
Joe Biden falls over

Joe Biden falls while getting off his bike after beach ride

Military commanders near Srebrenica

Dutch prime minister apologises to Srebrenica peacekeepers

Water rescuers with a child

Flooding causes deaths and damage in north-eastern India and Bangladesh
A banner of the missing pair

Brazilian police arrest third suspect over British journalist’s death
Germany Far-Right leaders

German far-right elects new leaders after co-chair quits

Russia Ukraine War

Hundreds gather in Kyiv for funeral of activist killed during invasion
Philadelphia-Firefighters-Trapped

Firefighter dies in Philadelphia building collapse

Afghanistan

Gunmen attack Sikh temple in Afghan capital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt
The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says

The Agenda: 'We're losing customers to food banks', Iceland boss says
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/06 | Watch again

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'

Theo Paphitis: The only thing Boris has delivered is to 'f*** business'
Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' for 'holding UK hostage'
Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London