Dame Kelly Holmes comes out as gay after 34 years and says she's 'finally free'

Dame Kelly Holmes has announced she is gay. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes has come out as gay at the age of 52 and said she can "finally breathe".

The two-time gold medal winning Olympic champion said she had been "petrified" of announcing her sexuality but said she is "finally free to be me".

Ahead of the release of her documentary 'Kelly Holmes: Being Me', where she talks to LGBTQ+ soldiers about their lives in the military now, the runner revealed she has been living in "fear".

"I have lived in fear for 34 years and I am exhausted and don’t want to anymore," she wrote on Instagram.

"I hope those that read my story will help me through this next scary phase but also be there for others."

Dame Kelly Holmes has announced that she is gay. Picture: Alamy

The sporting superstar decided to come out during Pride Month after living a "secret life" for decades.

She first realised she was gay when she was kissed by a female comrade at aged 17.

As a soldier - at a time when homosexuals were banned from the Forces - she said she felt forced into silence.

“I was convinced throughout my whole life that if I admitted to being gay in the Army I’d still be in trouble," she said.

Fully aware of the rumours about her sexuality, Dame Kelly told The Mirror she is grateful to be breaking the news on her own terms.

She admitted: “There have been lots of dark times where I wished I could scream that I am gay – but I couldn’t.”

Dame Kelly Holmes has announced that she is gay. Picture: Alamy

Family and close friends have known for years that Dame Kelly is gay.

She now has a partner and said it's the first time she has had someone who she doesn't introduce as a PA or friend.

Speaking of her decision to come out now, she said: "I needed to do this now, for me. It was my decision. I'm nervous about saying it. I feel like I'm going to explode with excitement.

"Sometimes I cry with relief. The moment this comes out, I'm essentially getting rid of that fear."

Great Britain's gold medal winner Kelly Holmes celebrates winning the 800m at the Olympic Stadium during the Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, in 2004. Picture: Alamy

The 52-year-old also revealed she struggled with her mental health because of having to hide her sexuality, and that she had to keep several same-sex relationships she had during her time in the Women's Royal Army Corps secret, for fear of being court marshalled.

Until 2000, it was illegal for gay, lesbian and bisexual people to serve in the British Army, Royal Navy and RAF - and Dame Kelly feared she would still face repercussions for breaking that law during her time in the forces.

She contacted a military LGBTQ+ leader in 2020 to find out if she could be sanctioned for breaking army rules and was told she would not be.

She said: "I felt like I could breathe again, one little call could have saved 28 years of heartache."

Dame Kelly Holmes during a rank inspection after being made an Honorary Colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps Training Regiment (RACTR) in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Social media has been flooded with support for the Olympic champion since she made the announcement, with Alan Carr, Oti Mabuse and Iwan Thomas among the famous faces to send her a message.

Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas wrote: "Yes Kelly so much love."

Former heptathlon athlete Denise Lewis, who won the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, said: "Yes Kelly."

Singer Lucy Spraggan added: "I love this and you. Welcome."