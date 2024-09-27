Breaking News

Dame Maggie Smith dies aged 89

Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Legendary actress Dame Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89.

Oscar winner Dame Maggie Smith died in hospital on Friday, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith," the statement read.

"She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

"She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

"We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

