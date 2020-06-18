Dame Vera Lynn: Forces' sweetheart dies, aged 103

Forces' sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, her family have said.

A statement said: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

"Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.

"Further information regarding a memorial service will be announced at a later date."

Earlier this year, ahead of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the Forces' Sweetheart spoke of remembering "the brave boys and what they sacrificed for us".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Dame Vera, saying her "charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."

Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103. Picture: PA

The Queen referenced the title of one of Dame Vera's most beloved wartime songs when she told the country, separated from families and friends during the coronavirus lockdown: "We will meet again."

She was also fondly remembered for singing The White Cliffs Of Dover, There'll Always Be An England, I'll Be Seeing You, Wishing and If Only I Had Wings, to help raise British spirits during the Blitz.

"My songs reminded the boys of what they were really fighting for," she once said. "Precious, personal things, rather than ideologies and theories."

Dame Vera, who was hugely popular during the Second World War, became the oldest singer to score a Top 40 album earlier this year, breaking her own record.

Her greatest hits album 100 re-enter the chart at number 30, boosted by commemorations for the 75th anniversary of VE day on May 8.

Tributes to the much-loved entertainer flooded in on Thursday.

A message posted on NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore's official Twitter account said: "A real shame, I really thought Vera Lynn would live longer she's been speaking so well on TV recently. She had a huge impact on me in Burma and remained important to me throughout my life. My thoughts are with Dame Vera Lynn's family at this sad time".

Sir Cliff Richard said: "Dame Vera Lynn was truly an icon. She was held in such high esteem and my best, and favourite, memory was sharing a performance with her in front of Buckingham Palace for the VE Day celebrations in 1995.

"We walked to the stage through a crowd of survivors of that war, and they were reaching out to touch and get a smile from Vera.

"I heard the words ... 'God bless you' ... 'Thank you' ... 'We love you' for their very own Forces' Sweetheart! A great singer, a patriotic woman and a genuine icon.

"I am happy to use the words called out on the wonderful day. Vera, thank you, God bless you, and I loved you too. Rest in a very deserved peace."

Sir Tim Rice said: "Dame Vera Lynn was one of the greatest ever British popular singers, not just because of her immaculate voice, warm, sincere, instantly recognisable and musically flawless.

"She will be remembered just as affectionately for her vital work in the Second World War and for her own Charitable Foundations in the 75 years since. A link with more certain times has been irrevocably broken."

Singer Katherine Jenkins said: "I simply cannot find the words to explain just how much I adored this wonderful lady.

"Her voice brought comfort to millions in their darkest hours, her songs filled the nation's hearts with hope, and her emotive performances, whether home or abroad, then or now, helped to get us through.

"It was she who chose the sentiments of her songs - she knew instinctively what people needed to hear, how to rally the morale and her spirit and strength created the soundtrack of a generation.

"There will never be another Dame Vera Lynn. Forces' Sweetheart and our sweetheart. An icon. A legend. An inspiration. My mentor and my friend. I will miss you greatly and I know we'll meet again some sunny day."

Broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: "Oh no.... what terribly sad news. Dame Vera Lynn has died, aged 103. A magnificent woman who rallied our country when we most needed it. The Forces sweetheart. The Nation's sweetheart. RIP."

Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds tweeted that Dame Vera's death was "very sad", adding: "Will be playing her music here today. RIP."