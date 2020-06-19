Exclusive

The word icon is made for Dame Vera Lynn, says Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard told Nick Ferrari that the word 'icon' is over-used, but it's perfect for Dame Vera Lynn.

The Forces' Sweetheart, famous for entertaining the country during the war, died yesterday at the age of 103.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Sir Cliff said he loved working with her.

He said: “Sometimes I feel we throw around the words legend and icon almost too freely. Now with the passing of Vera Lynn you are reminded, I was one of the lucky ones, we did work together.

“As a pop star you get used to being reached out at, but they weren’t reaching out for a pop singer, they were reaching out to someone they truly loved. I heard words like God bless you, we love you, it was just fantastic and very moving.

“It wasn’t as if Vera just made records, she went to Burma, she went to all these different places where the men were out there fighting for all of us. And so to stand alongside her and to feel this warmth, in a way it bathed us all.

“I like using the word icon about her.”

Cliff Richard told LBC of his love of working with Dame Vera Lynn. Picture: PA

Sir Cliff also revealed they have recorded something special together, which has never been heard.

He added: "I worked with her, we sang on the same stage.

"I did actually record 'We'll meet again' with her, but it's still in the banks and troughs somewhere hidden away. We didn't get to use it yet."

