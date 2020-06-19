Exclusive

The word icon is made for Dame Vera Lynn, says Cliff Richard

19 June 2020, 08:29 | Updated: 19 June 2020, 09:16

Cliff Richard told Nick Ferrari that the word 'icon' is over-used, but it's perfect for Dame Vera Lynn.

The Forces' Sweetheart, famous for entertaining the country during the war, died yesterday at the age of 103.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Sir Cliff said he loved working with her.

He said: “Sometimes I feel we throw around the words legend and icon almost too freely. Now with the passing of Vera Lynn you are reminded, I was one of the lucky ones, we did work together.

“As a pop star you get used to being reached out at, but they weren’t reaching out for a pop singer, they were reaching out to someone they truly loved. I heard words like God bless you, we love you, it was just fantastic and very moving.

“It wasn’t as if Vera just made records, she went to Burma, she went to all these different places where the men were out there fighting for all of us. And so to stand alongside her and to feel this warmth, in a way it bathed us all.

“I like using the word icon about her.”

READ MORE: The UK pays tribute to Dame Vera Lynn

Cliff Richard told LBC of his love of working with Dame Vera Lynn
Cliff Richard told LBC of his love of working with Dame Vera Lynn. Picture: PA

Sir Cliff also revealed they have recorded something special together, which has never been heard.

He added: "I worked with her, we sang on the same stage.

"I did actually record 'We'll meet again' with her, but it's still in the banks and troughs somewhere hidden away. We didn't get to use it yet."

Hear his interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Boris Johnson 'sure' all pupils can be back at school full-time from September

Banning Swing Low, Sweet Chariot like 'cancelling black people's own culture', says former equalities chief

Coronavirus: Wales sets date for non-essential shops to reopen - and reveals target for hairdressers

Coronavirus: Pub chain says it 'cannot wait for the government' and will reopen on 4 July

Foreign Office boss Sir Simon McDonald to step down early after department merger plan

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's missed targets and U-turns: A full list

What is the triple pensions lock?

What is the pensions triple lock?

The Germans episode of Fawlty Towers has been removed from UKTV

The reason Fawlty Towers has been removed... and it's not to do with Germans
Rachael Venables makes a facemask out of an old t-shirt

How to make a coronavirus facemask from an old t-shirt

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy