Damiano David: Eurovision winner asks to take drugs test amid cocaine allegations

The lead singer of the Italian rock band that won the Eurovision Song Contest has asked to take a drug test amid allegations he snorted cocaine during the show.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said Maneskin lead singer Damiano David "will take a voluntary drug test after arriving home".

It said the band "strongly refuted the allegations of drug use" that bubbled up on social media after David appeared to bend over a table during the contest.

David was asked at a post-victory news conference whether he had snorted cocaine during the broadcast.

He replied that he does not use drugs and indicated that he bent over because another band member had broken a glass at their feet.

In its statement, the EBU said Maneskin band members had asked that David be drug tested to refute the speculation.

The move came as congratulations poured in from across Italy for the glam rock band.

The four-person rock band, who got their start busking on Rome's main shopping street, were the bookmakers' favourite going into the Eurovision finale.

After performing Zitti e Buoni (Quiet And Good) on Saturday night in Rotterdam, they sealed the win with the highest popular vote.

They won with a total of 529 points.

France was second while Switzerland, which led after national juries had voted, finished third.

"Rock'n'roll never dies, tonight we made history. We love u," the band tweeted before heading back home.