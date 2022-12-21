Watch: Chilling moment evil boyfriend calmly tells police he's murdered pregnant mum and three children

This is the chilling moment that "monster" Damien Bendall calmly told police he has murdered his pregnant girlfriend and three children.

The vile 32-year-old was given a whole life order – meaning he will die behind bars unless released on compassionate grounds – after admitting their murders on Wednesday.

He prowled the house in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, hunting down each victim as the family held a sleepover.

He admitted killing Ms Harris' daughter from a previous relationship, Lacey Bennett, 11, and raping her as she died.

Bendall also killed Traci, 35, her other child, John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, who was staying round.

When officers arrived after being called by his mother – who had been told he stabbed himself – he admitted what he did at the scene.

Derbyshire Police has released footage of the moment they caught him outside the house in September 2021.

He tells officers he has no weapons on him as they get him to unbutton his coat.

Damien Bendall was arrested outside the Killamarsh home. Picture: Alamy

He says he stabbed himself with a bread knife and asks to speak to police away from watching eyes.

"I know what’s going to happen, I'm going to go to prison, obviously. Again," he tells police.

"Have you done something to somebody else?" an officer asks.

"Yeah. I've murdered four people."

Officers handcuffed him and get ready to search the house as officers relay the information to control.

They then found the bodies of Terri Harris, John Paul and Lacey Bennett, and Connie Gent, the children's friend.

Sentencing him to a whole life order, Mr Justice Sweeney said: "On your behalf Bendall, it is accepted that the seriousness of your offences is so exceptionally high the court must make a whole-life order. I agree.

"You are now aged 32 and have a significant background of violent offending, including robbery.

"As the prosecution have said, you carried out brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children."