Sleepover killer branded 'medium risk' by probation service just months before he murdered partner and three children

Damien Bendall was deemed medium risk by a probation officer. Picture: Derbyshire Police

By Will Taylor

A probation officer deemed the monstrous sleepover murderer Damien Bendall "medium risk" – before he went on to kill his pregnant girlfriend and three children, including an 11-year-old girl who he raped as she died.

Bendall hunted down Traci Harris, 35, her children John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey, 11, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, also 11, during a sleepover at their home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

He raped Lacey as she died – having brutally assaulted them with a claw hammer.

Bodycam footage shows him calmly admitting the killings when officers arrive in September 2021, before they put him in handcuffs.

He was given a whole life order this week as he was branded a "monster" in court.

But reports now say Bendall – who has a history of violence and robbery – was out of prison just three months after being given a suspended jail term for arson.

His probation officer, who examined Bendall's record for the sentencing judge in that case, has been sacked for gross misconduct after assessing the 32-year-old as "medium risk" instead of "high risk".

Had he been deemed high risk it is considered highly unlikely he would have been out to commit the murders.

The Telegraph said the probation officer has spent a lot of time working from home and other team members did not get as much opportunity to suggest advice or read the report.

Another officer, in the East Midlands, where the case was passed to, is also said to have been found guilty of misconduct because the case was given to a trainee.

A full review has been ordered by the Ministry of Justice which is due in the new year.

Sentencing Bendall on Wednesday, Mr Justice Sweeney said: "On your behalf Bendall, it is accepted that the seriousness of your offences is so exceptionally high the court must make a whole-life order. I agree.

"You are now aged 32 and have a significant background of violent offending, including robbery.

"As the prosecution have said, you carried out brutal, vicious and cruel attacks on a defenceless woman and three young children."