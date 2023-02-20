TV host Dan Walker ‘glad to be alive’ after being hit by car while cycling

20 February 2023, 11:41

Dan Walker said he is 'glad to be alive' after being hit by a car
Dan Walker said he is 'glad to be alive' after being hit by a car. Picture: Dan Walker/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Broadcaster Dan Walker has said he is "glad to be alive" after he was hit by a car while out riding his bike.

The 45-year-old former BBC presenter tweeted shared a series of images of his bloodied and bruised face while sitting in an ambulance, alongside a selfie with the NHS staff who were caring for him.

Walker, who left the BBC to join 5 News on Channel 5 last year, was knocked off his bike on Monday morning - leaving his face swollen but seemingly without any serious injuries.

He tweeted: "Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken.

"Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene."

Walker joked that the pictures of his face was an attempt at him smiling and added that he was "thankful for our NHS" captioning the pictures with a heart emoji.

Famous faces sent their well wishes, including Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse who wrote: "Oh wow!!! Get well soon."

Walker took part in the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, revealing he signed up for the show to do something "fun" and have a "giggle" after reporting on difficult news stories during the pandemic.

The broadcaster previously presented Football Focus from 2009 to 2021 and hosted the BBC's flagship breakfast show from 2016 until last year.

