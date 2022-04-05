Dance teacher, 48, spared jail after bombarding boy, 13, with 'intensely sexual' texts

5 April 2022, 14:57

Jennifer Hesse, 48, sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old boy
Jennifer Hesse, 48, sent sexual texts to a 13-year-old boy. Picture: Facebook

By Megan Hinton

A dance teacher who inundated a 13-year-old boy with "intensely sexual" messages has been spared jailed today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bournemouth Crown Court was told Jennifer Hesse "bombarded" a young dance student with "outpourings of love" over Whatsapp, causing the teen to become "stressed out and embarrassed".

The 48-year-old encouraged the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, to be "touchy" around her for her own sexual gratification despite the boy asking her to leave him alone.

In one message she told him: "I need you to be touchy all the time."

In another she said she felt "an odd combination of dizziness and calm" and that she "could not breathe" when he was with her.

The teacher also repeatedly told the boy she loved him.

Read more: Met PCSO banned from every park in England after performing 'sex act' in uniform

Texts read out in court also showed Hesse instructing the teen to quickly delete the messages so that his parents would not know she had been in contact.

When the victim told Hesse that he had a girlfriend she became jealous.

Later the boy's mum found the messages and reported the incident to the police.

The mother-of-two was found guilty of sexual communication with a child to gain sexual gratification following a trial, and was sentenced to a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, on Tuesday at Bournemouth Crown Court.

Read more: Child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

Nicola Talbot-Hadley, prosecuting, told the court: "The victim gave evidence in which he rejected that he had a crush on Mrs Hesse and the jury also rejected this version of events.

"The jury were given a great deal of messages between them. It was extremely intense and emotionally pressurising.

"It often took place late at night and the defendant was under the influence of alcohol some of the time.

"The messages were sexualised and there was reference to 'touch and tease'. She repeatedly told him she loved him.

"This was an abuse of trust.

"It became his 'new normal' that he had to deal with such intense and pressurised messages. They left him stressed out and embarrassed.

"It is clear that he did not want to go to the dance school through fear of meeting Mrs Hesse."

Read more: Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

In a letter given to the judge by Hesse, she detailed that she had trouble understanding boundaries whilst Audrey Archer, mitigating, said the defendant was suffering from an unhappy marriage, "unacknowledged depression and childhood trauma".

"This feels unforgivable and breaks my heart. I would like to step back in time and change what I have done," she wrote.

"All I can do now is work on my mental health and make sure I never make the same mistake again."

Judge Richard Onslow said during the sentencing: "You were treating him as a romantic figure knowing all the while that he was 13.

"You bombarded him with messages and would not listen when he said, 'please stop'. He found it very difficult to deal with.

"You put a heavy burden on him to satisfy what you perceived to be your needs. Some of these messages were for the purposes of sexual gratification."

On top of the suspended prison sentence Hesse must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was given a restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order forbidding her from contacting boys under 16 without the consent of their parent or guardian for five years.

She will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The disturbing Huggy Wuggy videos have prompted warnings from police forces and schools

Parents warned over children watching sinister Huggy Wuggy videos online

Breaking
Can Arslan, 52,stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times

Parking row killer guilty of stabbing dad-of-three 27 times and trying to kill neighbour

The Russian Embassy to Ireland has complained about fuel supplies

Russia's Dublin embassy runs dry as Irish refuse to deliver supplies

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, attended the scene (stock image)

Missing child dies after being found near White Cliffs of Dover and rushed to hospital

Smoke seen for miles away fire in Southall

70 firefighters battle garage blaze in Southall which can be seen 14 miles away in Windsor

A Ukrainian mother has written contact details on her daughter's back in case her family are killed

'Heartbreaking': Ukrainian mother writes details on daughter's back in case she dies

Ackland admitted the murder of Bobbi-Anne

Guitarist, 24, admits murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, and dumping body on a beach

Easter holiday carnage has broken out in airports across the UK

'Devastating': Easter airport shambles with 5 hour long queues and 1,000 flights cancelled

Tube closures will take place over the long Easter weekend

Easter travel chaos: TfL announces widespread Tube closures for bank holiday weekend

Police are investigating a spate of incidents where raw meat was thrown at two properties

Police investigate spate of mystery meat attacks after lamb chops stuffed into car exhaust

A new plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda is reportedly in the works

Boris Johnson 'to send migrants to Rwanda to be processed in deal worth millions'

The Global Awards 2022. Picture: Global

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix among stars nominated for the Global Awards 2022

drivers will be forced to undertake rehabilitation courses before being allowed back behind the wheel under new plans.

Drug-drivers face mandatory rehab course before getting back behind wheel

Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy was reduced to tears on a visit to Bucha.

Russians 'booby trap bodies with bombs' as tearful Zelenskyy decries 'genocide'

Organisations such as refuges and gyms can legally exclude transgender people from single-sex services in certain scenarios, the watchdog has found.

Trans women can be banned from single-sex changing rooms and toilets, watchdog finds

A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento.

Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michel Platini

Platini files criminal complaint against Fifa president Infantino
Sacramento Mass Shooting

Second man arrested on gun charges after six killed in Sacramento shooting
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU proposes ban on coal imports from Russia

Peru Transport Strike

Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

Hungary Train Crash

Five killed as train hits vehicle in Hungary

Russia Ukraine

Satellite imagery shows bodies left out in the open in Bucha for weeks
Virus Outbreak China

Covid outbreak ‘extremely grim’ as Shanghai extends lockdown

Indonesia Rape Trial

Headteacher in Indonesia sentenced to death for raping 13 girls
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media

Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings
Sacramento Mass Shooting

One man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that left six dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM
'Here are some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Grant Shapps' poverty comments

'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police