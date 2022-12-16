Dancing King! Charles dances happily on visit to Jewish community centre as royals shrug off Harry and Meghan claims

16 December 2022, 15:30 | Updated: 16 December 2022, 16:05

King Charles dances with well-wishers at the JW3 centre in North London
King Charles dances with well-wishers at the JW3 centre in North London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

His majesty King Charles was given a rapturous welcome at a Jewish community centre in north London today as the royals maintained their silence on claims made by Harry and Meghan in their documentary.

The King arrived at the JW3 Jewish community centre in Finchley Road, North London, ahead of Chanukah on Sunday.

He danced with Ann Frank's stepsister Ea Schloss, 93, who has survived Nazi concentration camps, and spent decades promoting peace among humanity.

She said: "He was sweet, he really took part, he seemed to enjoy it but it is unusual for him not to make a speech. But he was very relaxed and he enjoyed it, I was trying to get a dance with him.

"They are so easy to talk to, they are not standing on a higher level where you have to make an appointment, they are human beings and want to be part of the community and part of the British people and help everybody."

The monarch continued with his duties today, even dancing to the Hora with Holocaust survivors on the tour -holding hands with two people and dancing in a circe to the delight of onlookers.

It comes after crowds turned out at Westminster Abbey to cheer William and Kate last night.

Read more: Charles, William and Kate put on united front at Westminster Abbey carol service held in Queen's honour

King Charles III during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London
King Charles III during a visit to the JW3 Jewish community centre in London. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Meghan have drawn further criticism with the latest claims made in their Netflix mini-series, with Harry accusing his brother Prince William of "screaming and shouting" at him during talks about the Sussexes' decision to quit the UK.

Harry said the royals were "cold" towards him at their final UK engagements.

Yesterday the royals  put on a united front as they arrived for a carol service held in the Queen's honour at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

King Charles smiles as he danced with well-wishers at the community centre
King Charles smiles as he danced with well-wishers at the community centre. Picture: Alamy

Kate was the first of The Firm to arrive for her Together at Christmas concert shortly before 4.20pm.

Later, the Duchess was joined by her family, and was seen placing a supportive hand on eldest child Prince George's back as he entered the service holding hands with father Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.

King Charles and Camilla followed close behind, and the monarch smiled and spoke with clergymen before taking a seat in the chapel.

The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex were pictured standing in a row while singing from the same hymn sheet.

Read more: Brothers, 6 and 8, and cousin, 11, killed alongside hero friend, 10, in frozen lake tragedy as families pay tribute

Read more: Nurses 19% pay deal is 'unaffordable' health sec insists as placard-waving medics launch biggest ever NHS strike

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, with their husbands, arrived at the festive event not long after Kate.

It comes after the second half of Harry and Meghan's explosive docuseries dropped on Netflix this morning, in which Harry claims that King Charles said things that "just simply weren't true" as his grandmother, the late Queen, looked on.

Kate was pictured at the Westminster Abbey service in a long maroon coat, paired with matching clutch bag and heels.

She greeted clergy of the historic venue, where royal weddings and funerals are held, chatted with guests and high-fived children.

The princess met and thanked those who took part in the event, including ex-Spice Girl Mel C and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

She also talked with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice before welcoming William and their children, who arrived before 5pm.

The concert was staged in order to recognise the 'selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring'.

Kensington Palace said the service is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated in her life, including 'duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others'.

