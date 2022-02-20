Dangerous dog at large is 'highly likely to attack if approached', police warn

A German shepherd mix is on the loose, with police warning anyone who sees it to call 999. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The public are being warned to be vigilant with a dangerous dog on the loose, that police say is "highly likely to attack if approached".

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are searching areas of Bodmin Moor in Cornwall after receiving reports of the dog on the loose.

The public are being warned not to approach the seven-year-old German shepherd mixed breed dog, which broke free from its lead at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Police received a call 7.45pm and are currently searching the area of Rough Tor, near St Breward, where the dog was last seen by its owner.

"Officers have been deployed to patrol the area by car in efforts to locate the dog," a force spokesman said.

"The dog is known to be aggressive towards people and livestock and is highly likely to attack if approached.

"Police are asking the public not to approach the dog, but to notify police immediately by calling 999."