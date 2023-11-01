Police urgently hunt ‘dangerous’ man after ‘violent homophobic attack’ in Islington

Police have released images of a man they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police are urgently hunting for a ‘dangerous’ man who may be armed with a knife after a ‘violent homophobic attack’ in Islington.

Listen to this article

The Metropolitan police have released images of Alex Ogden, 28, who they want to trace after a man was “violently assaulted” in Islington last week.

Ogden, who has no fixed address but has links to London, York and Sheffield, allegedly attacked a man in his 50s on Wednesday 18 October.

The victim of the attack had to be taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police said the attack is being treated as a “homophobic hate crime” due to certain comments made while it took place.

Police released images of Ogden. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The force added that Ogden should not be approached by members of the public as he may be carrying a knife.

He has been described as a “stocky, white male with a distinctive haircut of a topknot and shaved sides. His topknot is often braided into smaller plaits, or worn long and he speaks with a Yorkshire accent.”

Ogden, who is known for using the train network to travel around the country, is also wanted for failing to attend court on August 31 after he was charged with three common assaults at York railway station.

Police urgently want to locate Ogden. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“Ogden is a dangerous individual and it is crucial that he is located as a matter of urgency. He is wanted for a number of offences involving violence and theft, and has a history of violent offending,” Detective Constable Lauren Gresty from the Central North Public Protection Unit said.

“Ogden maybe in possession of a knife, and it is vital the members of the public do not approach him. If you see Ogden, or know where he is, it is imperative that you call 999 immediately.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC quoting CAD 4274/30Oct.

To report information anonymously, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online or call 0800 555 111.