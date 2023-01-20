Dani Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexually assaulting woman in nightclub

Dani Alves has been arrested in Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves has been arrested in Spain after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub.

The Brazil right back was detained and taken to court after the woman formally complained about the alleged assault in a club called Sutton in the Catalonian capital.

Dani Alves – who has joined Mexican club Pumas – said he was at the club on December 30 but said he is innocent when speaking to Spanish media.

"I don't know who this lady is," the 39-year-old, who played in the Qatar World Cup, said.

"I don't know her name, I don't know her, I’ve never seen her in my life."

Read more: Arrest after man whose body was found still smoking shot dead and attacked with acid in Wigan

Regional police in Catalonia, the Mossos D'Esquadra, said: "A man accused of an indecent assault at a nightclub in Barcelona late last year has been arrested.

"He has now been taken to court after making a statement to police.

"It will be up to the court now to decide what measures to take."

Read more: Drunken man 'killed father with bottle of Bollinger champagne' after 86-year-old 'found his secret booze stash'

He has reportedly been fingerprinted and been questioned.

Alves had flown back to Spain from Mexico after his wife’s mother died.

"We regret the death of the mother of Joana Sanz, wife of our player Dani Alves," Pumas said.

"We send our most sincere condolences."