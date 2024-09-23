Trial date set for man accused of murdering schoolboy, 14, and attacking four others in Japanese sword rampage

23 September 2024, 11:14 | Updated: 23 September 2024, 11:34

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school
Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school. Picture: Handout/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy and attacking four others during a 20-minute rampage with two Japanese swords is facing a provisional trial next year, a judge has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marcus Arduini Monzo allegedly ran up behind Daniel Anjorin as he walked to school and slashed him in the chest and neck, virtually decapitating him.

Monzo, 36, also allegedly attacked four other people - including two police officers - during a series of incidents over 20 minutes in Hainault, north-east London, on April 30.

On Monday, the defendant appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from custody for a hearing before Judge Mark Lucraft KC.

The teenager, was fatally injured as he walked to school in Hainault
The teenager, was fatally injured as he walked to school in Hainault. Picture: Alamy

The dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, faces 10 charges but was not asked to enter pleas and spoke only to confirm his identity.

He is accused of Daniel's murder, the attempted murders Donato Iwule, Sindy Arias, Henry De Los Rios Polania and Pc Yasmin Margaret Mechem-Whitfield, and wounding Inspector Moloy Campbell with intent.

He is also charged with aggravated burglary, possession of a bladed article relating to a kitchen knife and two charges of having an offensive weapons, a katana sword and a tanto katana sword.

During the hearing, Monzo confirmed his identity and Judge Lucraft confirmed a provisional trial date of February 3 next year with a time estimate of up to four weeks.

The judge set a further case management hearing for Friday December 6 and further remanded Monzo into custody.

Hainault - Floral tributes left to Daniel Anjorin

Previously, the court has heard that Monzo allegedly crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close, hitting Mr Iwule, just before 7am on April 30.

He then allegedly attacked Daniel from behind, slashing his neck and stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

When police officers rushed to help the teenager, Monzo allegedly appeared from a bush and chased them.

Read more: Killer who decapitated 17-year-old boy before dumping his body in a bin could be released

Read more: British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after attempting to jump into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony

It is alleged he jumped out at PC Mechem-Whitfield, causing "significant injuries".

The defendant then allegedly made his way across a number of gardens before entering the home of Mr De Los Rios Polania and Ms Arias who were asleep at the time.

A second officer, Inspector Campbell, was stabbed with a sword during an attempt to apprehend the defendant, it is alleged.

Floral tributes for 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed on his way to school
Floral tributes left for 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Nurses in England vote to reject government's 5.5% pay rise

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump says 2024 presidential run will be his last if he loses

Janet Jackson shocked fans after wrongly suggesting Kamala Harris had lied about her race.

Janet Jackson's 'apology' for shocking comments about Kamala Harris was not approved by singer

Smoke rises from Israeli air strikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district

Israeli military says it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon

Breaking
A protester interrupts Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during her speech at the Labour Party Conference at the ACC Liverpool

Anti-Israel heckler disrupts Rachel Reeves's speech at Labour conference

Labour sparks union fury after delaying controversial winter fuel conference vote

Boos ring out at Labour party conference amid union fury over delay to key winter fuel vote

The Ukrainian delegation at the start of PCA Case

Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea

Gary Neville has defended PM Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets

Gary Neville defends Keir Starmer over free Premier League tickets labelling donations row 'storm in a teacup'

Francis waves to the faithful

Vatican confirms plans for papal trip despite Francis’ illness

Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub are shown aboard the International Space Station

Capsule carrying record-breaking astronauts returning to Earth

People gather near a damaged police vehicle

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors

'Zombie knives' at a secure police location in Birmingham.

Number of crimes involving large blades and swords has doubled in five years as ban comes into force

Commanders of the security forces stand behind as Sri Lanka’s new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president

People line up in front of a bakery during a cease-fire in Khartoum

Cholera spreading in Sudan as fighting between rival generals rumbles on

'I'm 15, don't let me die': Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London

'I'm 15, don't let me die': Teenage boy stabbed to death in south-east London begged bystanders as he bled out in street

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

Latest News

See more Latest News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump waves after speaking at a campaign rally on Saturday

Donald Trump says he won't run for president again if he loses election

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Adshit, near the Lebanon-Israel border

Israel warns people to flee amid strikes on Hezbollah targets after UN warning Middle East on brink of 'imminent catastrophe'
Christopher Hartley, whose dismembered, headless body was found dumped in a bin at the back of a seaside hotel.

Killer who decapitated 17-year-old boy before dumping his body in a bin could be released

British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after jumping into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony

British tourist, 56, fighting for his life after attempting to jump into swimming pool from holiday villa balcony
The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Officers gather around the site of a coal mine where methane leak sparked an explosion on Saturday, in Tabas

Iranian coal mine explosion death toll rises, with 14 still missing

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Rouman village, as seen from Marjayoun town, south Lebanon

Israel calls for evacuation of places Hezbollah stores arms amid new strikes

Luton Airport was hit with delays amid heavy rain

Holidaymakers hit by travel chaos as major UK airport left ‘totally inaccessible’ after floods
Rachel Reeves has admitted people may find the acceptance of donations "a little bit odd"

Rachel Reeves accepts donations appear ‘a little bit odd’ - as she admits accepting gifted family holiday to Cornwall
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter’s Square

Pope cancels audiences due to illness days before new trip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation
Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit