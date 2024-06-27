TV star paramedic, 24, and girlfriend shared romantic 'date night' snaps just days before they were found dead

27 June 2024, 17:41 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 17:54

Daniel Duffield shared 'date night' posts online in the weeks before their bodies were found.
Daniel Duffield shared 'date night' posts online in the weeks before their bodies were found. Picture: Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

A paramedic who was found dead at his home with his girlfriend had shared photos from romantic 'date nights' together just days before they were found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police have launched a murder probe into the deaths of Daniel Duffield, 24, and Lauren Evans, 22, who were found by Duffield's colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service at his home in Cannock, Staffordshire on Tuesday.

It is understood the pair were in a relationship. Their bodies are yet to be formally identified.

Mr Duffield’s social media is filled with snaps of him and Ms Evans just weeks before their bodies were found by colleagues.

One snap showed Mr Duffield grinning and Ms Evans posing in the back at a bowling alley, alongside the caption: “Friday fun date night”.

Earlier this year, Mr Duffield shared a composite image of the pair, in which he thanked Ms Evans for “always being there” for him.

The caption read: “Appreciation post [heart emoji] for always being there and supporting me! Thank you for everything, adore you so much."

Daniel Duffield was found dead alongside a woman, believed to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans
Daniel Duffield was found dead alongside a woman, believed to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans. Picture: Instagram
Daniel Duffield, 24 (left) appeared on Channel 4's 999: On the Front Line with crew mate Ellie
Daniel Duffield, 24 (left) appeared on Channel 4's 999: On the Front Line with crew mate Ellie. Picture: Instagram@3llmae

Read More: Mystery as police name second victim in double murder probe after ambulance worker found dead in house

Read More: Murder probe launched after man and woman found dead at home in Staffordshire

It comes after it was revealed that Mr Duffield was the star of Channel 4's 999: On the frontline.

In a post on social media, Ellie, his crewmate on the show which followed ambulance crews as they responded to calls, said: "Never in a million years did I think I'd have to sit and write this and yet I'm still trying to come to terms with it.

"I just want to express how special you [were] to me, not only my best friend at work and the best crew mate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day to day life, the most kind hearted person who always had time to help others, who made me laugh every day and always would pick up the phone whenever I was in need.

"Dan I can't believe you're actually gone."

He added: "We were meant to go out together this week and I was looking forward to seeing you. Even the phone call we had this morning an hour before you [were] gone I'll never forget, love you forever Dan."

He shared a post from a date night.
He shared a post from a date night. Picture: Instagram
He shared an 'appreciation' post for Ms Evans.
He shared an 'appreciation' post for Ms Evans. Picture: Instagram

Daniel's sister also paid tribute on social media, saying she never thought she would have to write the post about her "beautiful brother".

She said: "My beautiful brother has left us today I’m so distraught you’ve gone.

"I will never come to terms with it that your no longer here you was such a bright soul always helping other people making them smile, laugh saving lives but unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.

"I will forever cherish you and us growing up together you will always be in my heart was the best brother I could of ever asked for forever 24 RIP Daniel Duffield.

"I’ll always miss you and love you forever untill we meet again rip brother."

Police have urged the public to avoid speculation about the case as it referred itself to the independent watchdog, the IOPC, over previous contact with Mr Duffield and Ms Evans. 

Staffordshire Police referred itself after launching a murder inquiry following the discovery of the two bodies.The force said it had made the referral to the watchdog due to 'recent police contact' in relation to the deaths at a property in Alpine Drive, Hednesford, Cannock.

Police have yet to formally identify those who died but believe them to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend in South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.

Ambulance service staff found the bodies at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

West Mids Ambulance said: 'His death at such a young age is a great tragedy'
West Mids Ambulance said: 'His death at such a young age is a great tragedy'. Picture: instagram/@daniel.duffield

West Midlands Ambulance Service today confirmed Mr Duffield was an employee at the time of his death and was employed by the Trust as a paramedic at Willenhall Hub.

Senior Operations Manager at Willenhall, Richard Barratt, said: 'Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues. His death, at such a young age is a great tragedy.

"I hope Daniel's family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from Staffordshire Police Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”

Police said they were continuing to carry out enquiries today and asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

400,000 households face 'very large' increases to their mortgage repayments

Three million UK households face rise in mortgage payments rise in next two years

A serving Met officer has been charged after allegedly stealing from a man who collapsed and died.

Met officer charged after ‘stealing money from body of dead man’

The FBI has increased its reward for fugitive cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova

FBI offers $5m reward for most wanted fugitive 'Cryptoqueen' Ruja Ignatova

Jay Slater may never be found in the 'immense' mountain wilderness, police fear

Jay Slater 'unlikely to have survived' in 'immense' mountain wilderness of Tenerife, police fear

Labour has received backing from a host of stars in a letter calling for the end of the 'political chaos of the last few years'.

Luvvies for Labour! Billy Nighy and Imelda Staunton among stars to throw their weight behind Starmer ahead of election

One person in England has died amid an ongoing E.coli outbreak.

E.coli outbreak claims first victim in England after at least 122 hospitalised

Marilyn Monroe's LA home has been saved from demolition

Marilyn Monroe's iconic home saved from demolition after wealthy neighbours tried to knock it down

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Man accused of Holly Willoughby kidnap plot too ‘overweight’ to get over wall at her home, court hears

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Undercover officer tells court of ‘imminent threat’ to Holly Willoughby after accused Gavin Plumb sent him chloroform pic
Exclusive
Reverend Dr Beatrice Brandon is an exorcist

Conservative General Election candidate is 'qualified exorcist' who seeks to 'set people free of fear and false belief'

Daniel Duffield was found dead alongside a woman, believed to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans

Reality TV star, 24, dead alongside woman’s body as police launch murder probe

Only twelve people were rescued from the ship, which police believe had around 70 people on board

Iraqi girl, 16, ‘strangled to death while being raped in front of her mother on sinking migrant boat’

The number of police officers accused of placing bets on election has grown

Number of police officers accused of placing bets on election grows to seven, as Met gives update on investigation

Houses of Parliament

'Labour Party member' arrested over Westminster honeytrap sexting scandal released on bail

Nick Ferrari pressed Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson regarding trans women and bathrooms.

'So which lavatory would they actually use?': Nick Ferrari presses shadow minister on trans women and public toilets

The fan hurling towards Ronaldo

Shocking moment fan flies feet-first at Cristiano Ronaldo from stands, as hero security guard steps in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Detective who probed Nicola Bulley criticises Spanish police over Jay Slater search

Nicola Bulley cop slams Spanish police over Jay Slater search as he warns he'll release images of men seen with teen
Postal minister Kevin Hollinrake has said a future Tory government could intervene in the deal for Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to take over the Royal Mail.

'Not a done deal': Minister says Royal Mail sale to foreign owner may not take place

Lee MacDonald shared the health update with fans on social media

Grange Hill actor Lee MacDonald, 56, reveals cancer diagnosis as he issues warning to fans

The fire broke out on Elmsleigh Road

Major update after fire rips through block of flats, sending huge plume of smoke into sky visible for miles
The attack took place in Leytonstone High Road station

Woman punched in the face by man in unexplained attack at east London station, as police hunt attacker
Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money

Jay Slater's mum breaks silence as she withdraws fundraiser money, with mystery deepening in search for missing teen
The warm weather is set to return in late July

Exact date scorching temperatures will return as Brits bask in 30C heat - marking hottest day of the year so far
Travis Kelce has shared his thoughts on Prince William

Travis Kelce describes meeting Prince William and young royals at girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Wembley
Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore are stuck in space

Two astronauts stuck in space after Boeing Starliner spacecraft breaks down, with no date set for return
Striking junior doctors

Fears over latest junior doctors strike amid 30C heatwave and warning of risk of 'increased mortality'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children
Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition
Queen Camilla and pupils at Christ Church CofE Primary School celebrate the literary festival

Queen of the Class: Camilla tells young readers 'you're going to be stars' on primary school visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit