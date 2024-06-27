TV star paramedic, 24, and girlfriend shared romantic 'date night' snaps just days before they were found dead

Daniel Duffield shared 'date night' posts online in the weeks before their bodies were found.

By Jenny Medlicott

A paramedic who was found dead at his home with his girlfriend had shared photos from romantic 'date nights' together just days before they were found.

Police have launched a murder probe into the deaths of Daniel Duffield, 24, and Lauren Evans, 22, who were found by Duffield's colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service at his home in Cannock, Staffordshire on Tuesday.

It is understood the pair were in a relationship. Their bodies are yet to be formally identified.

Mr Duffield’s social media is filled with snaps of him and Ms Evans just weeks before their bodies were found by colleagues.

One snap showed Mr Duffield grinning and Ms Evans posing in the back at a bowling alley, alongside the caption: “Friday fun date night”.

Earlier this year, Mr Duffield shared a composite image of the pair, in which he thanked Ms Evans for “always being there” for him.

The caption read: “Appreciation post [heart emoji] for always being there and supporting me! Thank you for everything, adore you so much."

Daniel Duffield was found dead alongside a woman, believed to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans.

Daniel Duffield, 24 appeared on Channel 4's 999: On the Front Line with crew mate Ellie.

It comes after it was revealed that Mr Duffield was the star of Channel 4's 999: On the frontline.

In a post on social media, Ellie, his crewmate on the show which followed ambulance crews as they responded to calls, said: "Never in a million years did I think I'd have to sit and write this and yet I'm still trying to come to terms with it.

"I just want to express how special you [were] to me, not only my best friend at work and the best crew mate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day to day life, the most kind hearted person who always had time to help others, who made me laugh every day and always would pick up the phone whenever I was in need.

"Dan I can't believe you're actually gone."

He added: "We were meant to go out together this week and I was looking forward to seeing you. Even the phone call we had this morning an hour before you [were] gone I'll never forget, love you forever Dan."





Daniel's sister also paid tribute on social media, saying she never thought she would have to write the post about her "beautiful brother".

She said: "My beautiful brother has left us today I’m so distraught you’ve gone.

"I will never come to terms with it that your no longer here you was such a bright soul always helping other people making them smile, laugh saving lives but unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.

"I will forever cherish you and us growing up together you will always be in my heart was the best brother I could of ever asked for forever 24 RIP Daniel Duffield.

"I’ll always miss you and love you forever untill we meet again rip brother."

Police have urged the public to avoid speculation about the case as it referred itself to the independent watchdog, the IOPC, over previous contact with Mr Duffield and Ms Evans.

Staffordshire Police referred itself after launching a murder inquiry following the discovery of the two bodies.The force said it had made the referral to the watchdog due to 'recent police contact' in relation to the deaths at a property in Alpine Drive, Hednesford, Cannock.

Police have yet to formally identify those who died but believe them to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend in South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.

Ambulance service staff found the bodies at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

West Mids Ambulance said: 'His death at such a young age is a great tragedy'.

West Midlands Ambulance Service today confirmed Mr Duffield was an employee at the time of his death and was employed by the Trust as a paramedic at Willenhall Hub.

Senior Operations Manager at Willenhall, Richard Barratt, said: 'Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues. His death, at such a young age is a great tragedy.

"I hope Daniel's family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from Staffordshire Police Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”

Police said they were continuing to carry out enquiries today and asked for anyone with information to get in touch.