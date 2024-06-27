Mystery as police name second victim in double murder probe after ambulance worker found dead in house

Police have named ambulance worker Daniel Duffield as one of the victims. Picture: Instagram

A woman, 22, and a man, 24, who were found dead in a house in Staffordshire have been named by police as part of a double murder investigation.

Officers were alerted at about 12:30pm on Tuesday by the West Midlands Ambulance Service who were at an address on Alpine Drive in Hednesford, near Cannock.

Formal identification is still due to take place, but police believe their identities to be 22-year-old Lauren Evans, from Bridgend, South Wales, and 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock.

The force confimed it has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to recent police contact.

Ambulance worker Daniel Duffield is named as one of the victims. Picture: Instagram

Emergency services were called to Alpine Drive, Hednesford. Picture: Google Images

They added a team of specially-trained officers are continuing to support their families at this distressing time, the force said.

A number of officers remain in the area today carrying out enquiries to understand more about what has happened.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, from our Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time.

“I know this news has understandably shaken the local community.

"I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.

“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time.

“I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”

