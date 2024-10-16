Daniel Khalife's 'spy plot notebooks revealed' as ex-soldier accused of 'stealing military secrets for Iran'

Daniel Khalife's notebooks have been released. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

The contents of notebooks purportedly belonging to Daniel Khalife, the former soldier accused of spying for Iran, have been released for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The black notebooks, released on Wednesday during Khalife's spying trial, appear to show his plans to distribute information to the hostile state.

Found in Khalife's room, the notebooks also contain writing about contacting MI5 to "tell number plate and vehicle make" of an unspecified car "to prove bona fides".

The jury at Woolwich Crown Court heard last week that Khalife, now 23, had contacted MI6 with plans to work as a double agent for them.

Khalife, who had access to highly sensitive information in his role in the Royal Corps of Signals, denies gathering information for Iran, compiling a list of special forces soldiers, perpetrating a bomb hoax and escaping prison.

A black notebook found in Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

A black notebook found in Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

A black notebook found in Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

A black notebook found in Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

A black notebook found in Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

Other evidence released on Wednesday evening includes sick notes sent by Khalife to his superior officer, claiming that he had tonsilitis and glandular fever, meaning he would need time off work.

Police also released images of Khalife's room that was searched by investigating officers, front pages of Ministry of Defence doctrine documents, and a Selex Sentinel handset that is “the kind of hardware that are available for use by the most specialist forces”.

Khalife is accused of promising his Iranian handler to work for him for over 25 years, and of being invited to Iran in 2020.

Khalife's sicknote. Picture: Met Police

Khalife's second sicknote. Picture: Met Police

On Wednesday, the court heard that Khalife took a photo of a handwritten list of 15 soldiers, including some serving in the Special Air Service (SAS) and Special Boat Service (SBS), according to prosecutors.

A senior army intelligence officer, named only as Soldier A, told the court the information gathered by Khalife could have proved "beneficial" to a "hostile adversary".

He took details from an internal spreadsheet of promotions in June 2021, sent to a WhatsApp group and then logged on to an internal HR system for booking leave to try to find out the soldiers' first names, the trial heard previously.

The internal spreadsheet had been leaked, the court was told, and had been reported by the media.

Khalife's room. Picture: Press release

Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

Khalife's room. Picture: Met Police

Jurors were shown a photograph from Khalife's iPhone of a handwritten list of 15 soldiers he made, including their service number, rank, initials, surname and unit.

"The individual should not have taken details off that sheet," Soldier A said of Khalife.

"They are not allowed to do that. Releasing that information could put those individuals at threat."

Khalife would have known about the risks of gathering the information from his training, Soldier A said.

Asked by prosecutor Mark Heywood KC what might happen to special forces or intelligence personnel if their details got out, the officer said: "That can be their whole career gone... It's paramount for national security that we protect them and protect their identities."

Selex handset. Picture: Met Police

The senior officer, who admitted Khalife had "exploited a weakness in the system", said such details would also be useful to terrorists.

In a transcript of a police interview read to the court, Khalife was asked if he had passed his list to anybody, to which he replied: "No, no, no."

Discussing the internal spreadsheet leak, he told officers: "Even our f****** cleaner know... it gets put all over the walls."

He is alleged to have fled his army barracks in January 2023 when he realised he would face criminal charges over the spying claims.

Later, while on remand, he is alleged to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023 by tying himself to the underside of a food delivery truck using bedsheets.

As well as the prison escape, Khalife faces a charge of gathering, publishing or communicating information that might be useful to an enemy, namely Iranian intelligence, contrary to the Official Secrets Act between May 1 2019 and January 6 2022.

He is also accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax in Beaconside, Staffordshire, on or before January 2023.

The fourth charge alleges Khalife elicited or attempted to elicit personal information about armed forces personnel that was likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism from a Ministry of Defence administration system on August 2 2021.