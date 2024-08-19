Five time Olympic cyclist found dead in Las Vegas apartment after 'choking to death' on food

19 August 2024, 16:30 | Updated: 19 August 2024, 16:32

Venezuela's Daniela Greluis Larreal Chirinos has been found dead in Las Vegas
Venezuela's Daniela Greluis Larreal Chirinos has been found dead in Las Vegas. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A five-time Olympic cyclist has been found dead in her Las Vegas apartment after she choked to death on her food, authorities have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Authorities were called to the apartment of Daniela Larreal Chirinos, 50, from Venezuela, on Friday after she failed to show up at the hotel here she worked for the entire week.

Police determined she died from asphyxiation caused by solid food remains found in her trachea on Sunday.

She was found with solid food in her trachea
She was found with solid food in her trachea. Picture: Alamy

Chirinos was the leading figure in Venezuelan cycling from 1990 to 2012, having participated in the speed cycling event in five Olympic Games, including Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and London 2012.

Chirinos competing in Athens
Chirinos competing in Athens. Picture: Getty

