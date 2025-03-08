Danny Jones' wife 'slapped in face' as he's spotted 'kissing' Love Island star Maura Higgins at Brits afterparty

8 March 2025, 12:29

Maura Higgins and Danny Jones were spotted 'kissing' at the BRITs afterparty
Maura Higgins and Danny Jones were spotted 'kissing' at the BRITs afterparty. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley has been left feeling 'slapped in the face' by Danny's 'drunken kiss' with Love Islander Maura Higgins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a 'shattering' blow to Danny's model wife, the I'm A Celebrity winner and his fellow former campmate Maura Higgins were filmed seemingly locked in an embrace at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

The 38-year-old McFly pop singer has been married to his wife - a former Miss England model - for 10 years.

One source told The Mirror that Horsley has been left feeling 'slapped in the face' by the alleged scandal.

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins were reportedly spotted 'kissing' at the BRITs
Danny Jones and Maura Higgins were reportedly spotted 'kissing' at the BRITs. Picture: Getty

Speaking recently on Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell podcast about his experience entering the jungle, he said: “I left my wife to move house all by herself. I’m surprised she’s still with me, to be honest.”

Adding to the rumours, social media sleuths discovered that Danny Jones reportedly liked a 'sexy' image of 34-year-old Maura on social media before their 'kiss' at the BRITs afterparty.

In a video shared by the Sun, the two celebrities appear to lean in and share a kiss while surrounded by revellers.

One onlooker told the publication: “Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time.“

"They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss.

Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones attend the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena
Georgia Horsley and Danny Jones attend the NTAs 2024 at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

“Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle.

"They were talking and laughing for ages.”

The singer and reality star sat at different tables during the show but spent 90 minutes talking during the after party, the publication reports.

Another party-goer who spotted the pair at around 3am: “Danny and Maura were still grinning and joking about.“Inside the party, it appeared to be just the two of them.

"The night was winding down as it was so early in the morning and a lot had gone home.”

Danny has been with his wife Georgia Horsley since 2014.

Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher attends The BRIT Awards 2025
Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher attends The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Alamy

