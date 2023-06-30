Daredevil prankster nearly falls to his death as he slips after jumping over canyon barrier

The prankster nearly plummets off the cliff edge. Picture: Reddit

By Kieran Kelly

A prankster risked it all when he jumped over the barrier at the Bryce Canyon, Utah, before accidentally slipping and nearly falling to his death.

A shocking clip posted online shows the prankster running and jumping over the barrier at speed, initially landing on his feet.

He then slips, slides down the cliff edge, stopping himself just before he falls down.

Some suggested the prankster should be fined for jumping over the barrier.

Tourists at the American hotspot appeared horrified when the prankster nearly fell to his death.

One woman let out a loud scream as she appeared to call his name.

Many appeared to called out the prankster's 'stupidity', with one pointing out plainly: "There are rails for a reason."

Another said: "It really is amazing how many stupid people come die in Arizona.

"Whether it's falling in the grand canyone or deciding a nice July hike in 115° heat with a single water bottle is a good idea."

A third added: "Immediate 10,000 dollar fine for going over that fence. That’ll make dumbasses think twice,' another suggested.

"Wow. People are really f**king dumb," another commented.

Another dangerous tourist hotspot in the US is the Grand Canyon, where around 11 people fall to deaths every year.