Two teenagers charged with murder after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol

Darrian Williams. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Darrian Williams, the 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Bristol on Wednesday evening.

Darrian died after being stabbed in the St Philips area of the city, Avon and Somerset Police said.

He was attacked in Rawnsley Park, Easton, by two people wearing masks. He collapsed and died in a nearby street not long afterwards.

The force said the attackers fled on bicycles.

Two 15-year-olds are set to appear in court on Monday accused of killing Darrian, as well as of possessing a knife in a public place.

Darrien's family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers, police said.

Darrien Williams. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Senior investigating officer Det Inspector Neil Meade said: Detective Inspector Neil Meade, the senior investigating officer, said: "Our thoughts tonight are with Darrian's family following this development.

"We continue to deploy significant resources into the investigation and we will keep them fully informed as it progresses.

"Knife crime destroys lives and we're committed to working with our partners and the communities we serve to do everything we can to prevent tragic incidents such as this from happening and to educate young people about the consequences of carrying a knife."

General view of Rawnsley Park near to the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where Darrian died. Picture: Alamy

Since Darrian's death, the force has introduced enhanced stop-and-search powers in parts of Bristol, while a new police operation targeting youth violence has been launched.

Officers have met headteachers to discuss how police can provide support and reassurance as pupils return to school from half term.

There will be additional patrols outside schools and a mobile police station will be in the area over the coming days.

The killing comes weeks after the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were stabbed in the Knowle West area of the city.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help the investigation has been urged to share their information through the Major Incident Public Portal or call 101, quoting reference 5224039827, to provide this to a call handler.

Alternatively, information can be provided 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting its website, calling 0800 555 111 or through its youth service Fearless.