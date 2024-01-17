Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess to sue police and Home Office for failing to prevent his death

17 January 2024, 10:51

Katie Amess, the daughter of Sir David Amess, has filed a personal injury claim at the High Court
Katie Amess, the daughter of Sir David Amess, has filed a personal injury claim at the High Court. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while hosting a constituency surgery, is taking legal action against Essex Police and the Home Office.

Katie Amess has filed a personal injury claim at the High Court as lawyers said she wants to "ensure proper accountability and learning" from her father's murder.

The veteran MP, 69, was knifed to death by Ali Harbi Ali, then aged 26, at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in October 2021.

The father of five had been holding a surgery in his Southend West constituency when he was attacked.

Ali, a homegrown terrorist who murdered Sir David in a warped retaliation against politicians who voted to bomb Syria, was sentenced in 2022 to a whole-life prison term for the murder.

Read more: Met to lead nationwide probe into Post Office Horizon Scandal, Commissioner tells LBC

Read more: Met office issues amber weather alerts for snow and ice after freezing -15C night

The Old Bailey was told that Ali had been known to authorities and was referred to the Government's Prevent programme, but continued plotting in secret.

Now Sir David's daughter Katie has filed a High Court claim against Essex Police and the Home Office.

Daniel Machover, head of civil litigation at Hickman & Rose solicitors, which is representing Ms Amess, said: "Like so many others, Katie Amess was horrified both by the fact of her father's murder, and the circumstances surrounding it.

"She has issued a claim at court as part of her desire to ensure proper accountability and learning from Sir David's murder, including for the future benefit of others."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The Government takes the safety of Members of Parliament extremely seriously, and significant work has been taken forward in response to the tragic killing of Sir David Amess.

"It would be inappropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings."

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Sir David Amess was a thoroughly committed public servant who worked tirelessly for his community.

"In the immediate aftermath of his murder, two of our heroic unarmed officers ran into the face of danger, trying desperately to save him and of course detaining his killer.

"Several other of our officers attended shortly afterwards and worked with paramedic colleagues to help save Sir David, sadly they were unable to do this.

"In the days and months after that day our team worked around the clock to reassure the community and support colleagues from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terror Command to do all we could to help them secure justice.

"We are aware that what is in effect a protective claim form has been filed at court, however, as these papers have not been served on our force, we are unable to comment any further upon them.

"We remain committed to supporting our elected members across the county in the execution of their public duty and to this end we regularly review and advise around security arrangements for our Members of Parliament.

"Sir David and the Amess family remain in our thoughts."

