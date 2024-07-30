Daughter of racing commentator John Hunt found alive with crossbow bolt in chest, before dying with mum and sister

30 July 2024, 12:31

Laura Hunt was found with a crossbow bolt in her chest
By Kit Heren

The daughter of racing commentator John Hunt was found alive with a crossbow bolt in her chest by the emergency services, an inquest has heard.

Hannah Hunt, 28, who was killed along with her sister and mother at their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9, managed to text someone pleading for help, telling them she had been "tied up".

She asked the unnamed member of the public to call the police, telling them the person responsible was still at the house.

Ms Hunt was then able to call 999, reporting that she had been shot, as had her mother and sister, the 10-minute hearing at Hertfordshire Coroner's Court was told.

She gave her address before the call cut out.

Racing commentator John Hunt raised the alarm after finding his wife Carol, 61, and two daugthers seriously injured at their home in Bushey
When officers arrived, they found her alive in the main doorway of the home, with a crossbow bolt still in her chest, senior coroner for Hertfordshire Geoffrey Sullivan heard.

Carol Hunt, 61, died from stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, while Hannah and Louise, 25, died from crossbow bolt injuries, the hearing was told.

The coroner adjourned the inquest to allow any criminal proceeding to take place.

Police have still not been able to question suspect Kyle Clifford.

Hannah Hunt, 28, and her mother Carol Hunt, 61
The three women were found fatally injured at the family home in Ashlyn Close just after 7pm.

A massive manhunt was launched for Clifford, who was found just under 24 hours later with what were thought to be self-inflicted injuries in the Hilly Fields area of Enfield, north London.

Paying tribute to the three victims, Mr Hunt and his third daughter Amy previously said: "The devastation that we are experiencing cannot be put into words."

In a further statement read to TV viewers by his colleague Matt Chapman, Mr Hunt paid tribute to his "magnificently inspirational" surviving daughter.

Close family friend Lea Holloway, (left) arrives with other women to leave flowers at Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire in July
He said: "Notwithstanding the horrid evil that's swept through our lives, wreaking devastation on an unimaginable scale, the counter to that has been the breathtaking messages of support, some of which are still to be read.

"Amy, my eldest daughter, has been magnificently inspirational with her control and support for me, which I am trying, trying so hard, to replicate.

"Every message has felt so important, the same as a reassuring hug. We know people are worried about us. We will get through this."

