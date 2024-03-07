Dave Myers' wife speaks out following Hairy Biker's tragic death, saying 'I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation'

Dave Myers' wife has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of the much-loved Hairy Biker, thanking the nation for their support. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Dave Myers' wife has spoken out for the first time since the death of the much-loved Hairy Biker, where she thanked the public for their support and proclaimed her 'heart is filled with gratitude and love'.

Loading audio...

Myers died aged 66 last month, with the other half of the Hairy Bikers Si King announcing the tragic news on social media last Wednesday.

The beloved TV chef died surrounded by friends and family, King announced, two years after it was revealed he was undergoing treatment for a type of cancer.

Sharing a message through the Hairy Bikers' official Instagram page, Liliana Orzac - who tied the knot with Myers in 2011 - thanked fans for their support and paid tribute to her late husband.

"I will never be able to thank you all enough for the massive wave of love, compassion and care that you have shown towards me, Simon and our families in these past days since Dave passed," Lili said in the post.

"I want you all to know that I have read every single message and comment that you sent… your stories about Dave, your feelings you shared with me mean a lot and my heart is filled with gratitude and love.

"It amazes me how many hearts he touched and how many people wanted to express their love for what Dave and Si have created for nearly 20 years. I know the Hairy Bikers have been part of your living rooms for such a long time and I feel your loss as much as you feel mine!

"My husband, David Myers was a larger than life character and he did everything with passion, enthusiasm and generosity of spirit. His energy was endless when it came to cooking and talking recipes, or biking and talking bikes.

"An amazing storyteller! And through his stories and TV appearances he was constantly inspiring and encouraging people to cook, travel, to live their life to the fullest.

"An exceptional husband, wonderful stepdad, loyal friend and in his own words, a creator, never a follower.

"I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation… and this is something special," she concluded in the heartbreaking post.

Dave Myers, television presenter and one half of the Hairy Bikers, at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Alamy

The post was shared alongside a picture of her and Myers.

She co-owned his production company Sharpletter - which had assets worth more than £1.4 million, accounts filed on January 31 show.

Myers was a stepfather to her two children, Iza and Sergiu, from a previous relationship.

King and Myers' latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, is continuing to air on BBC Two.

Outside of their travelogue series, Myers also competed on Strictly Come Dancing and they published more than 25 cookery books.