'How was a terrorist allowed to kill my father'? Sir David Amess' daughter speaks out 3 years on from murder

Sir David Amess was murdered in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess has spoken out on the third anniversary of his death, questioning why a terrorist was allowed to kill him.

Sir David's daughter Katie said her family's world "shattered" on October 15, 2021, when he was murdered by Ali Harbi Ali, an Islamist terrorist while holding a constituency surgery.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, she also spoke out about her anger at "failings" by the Home Office and police.

Ali had been known to the authorities before the attack and was referred to the anti-terror Prevent programme years before the killing. One meeting took place, and a second was scheduled but did not happen.

Ms Amess said: “My father gave 40 years of his life, day in, day out, to his people and his country. He is owed the decency and the respect to find out where he was failed.“

Sir David Amess MP. Picture: Getty

California-based actress Ms Amess, 39, said: "I thought I had such a perfect life, with my friends and my dogs and my husband and living in Los Angeles and an amazing family.

"I was so naive. But I know I have to carry on and try and make my dad proud.”

Ms Amess and her family wanted an inquest into her father's death, but authorities decided a criminal trial was enough.

That has left them unsatisfied and worried of a repeat attack.

Katie Amess with her mother. Picture: Getty

Ms Amess said: We know the guy did it. I just want to know how and why he was allowed to…

"What has been changed to ensure that this never happens again and that another family doesn’t have to go through the absolute heartbreak and trauma that has just shattered our world.

She added: "You would never think this would happen so brazenly and so openly. It’s just unbelievable that somebody could be allowed to do this. [Ali] was just making a mockery of our country and our society.

“I just don’t want another family going through what we did.”

Paying tribute to her father, who was the Conservative MP for Southend, she said: "He was friends with everyone. He couldn’t stop himself. He was just always out and about with the public.

"He loved meeting people and had friends everywhere. After it happened, we got thousands of letters to the house, and so many of them said, ‘I’ve lost my best friend’. That’s just who my dad was."

She added: "I just loved spending time with him, and he made so much time for me, having my friends over for a barbecue, organising a party for my every birthday, visiting old country houses."

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Sir David Amess’ family and friends.

"The attack on Sir David Amess was an awful tragedy, the safety of members of Parliament is paramount, and significant work has been taken forward in response to his tragic killing.

“Prevent is a vital tool to stop people from becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism and tackles all ideological causes of terrorism.”

Essex Police said: "“We take the safety and security of all our residents, including elected members, extremely seriously.

“If information or intelligence comes to light to give us cause for concern of the safety of an MP, we would of course advise and guide them to keep them safe, and provide a policing presence where necessary.