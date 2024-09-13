David Beckham joins hundreds of mourners at former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson's funeral in Sweden

13 September 2024, 09:31 | Updated: 13 September 2024, 09:45

David Beckham was seen comforting Sven-Goran Eriksson's ex-partner Nancy Dell'Olio at the funeral
David Beckham was seen comforting Sven-Goran Eriksson's ex-partner Nancy Dell'Olio at the funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

David Beckham joined hundreds of mourners at the funeral of Sven Goran Eriksson, after the former England football manager died of cancer last month.

Eriksson, who led England at three major tournaments, died aged 76 on August 26.

A service with hundreds of mourners took place on Friday morning at Fryksande Church, in Varmland County, Sweden, where he was raised.

It was due be followed by a procession to Kollsbergs hembygdsgard (rural community museum), for speeches and eulogies.

David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio at the funeral service for football coach Sven-Göran Eriksson
David Beckham and Nancy Dell'Olio at the funeral service for football coach Sven-Göran Eriksson. Picture: Alamy

Beckham, who was England captain under Eriksson, was pictured embracing and comforting Eriksson's ex-partner Nancy Dell'Olio, and speaking with his daughter Lina.

David Beckham at the funeral service
David Beckham at the funeral service. Picture: Alamy
David Beckham at the funeral service for Sven-Göran Eriksson
David Beckham at the funeral service for Sven-Göran Eriksson. Picture: Alamy
David Beckham arrives for the funeral of Sven-Goran Eriksson
David Beckham arrives for the funeral of Sven-Goran Eriksson. Picture: Alamy

Beckham visited Eriksson this summer after he made his pancreatic cancer diagnosis public.

He said on Instagram after Eriksson died: "We laughed, we cried & we knew we were saying goodbye... Sven thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm & a true gentleman.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's father Sven arrives for the funeral
Sven-Goran Eriksson's father Sven arrives for the funeral. Picture: Alamy

"I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain but I will forever hold these last memories of this day with you and your family... Thank you Sven and in your last words to me. 'It will be ok'."

Before he died, Eriksson recalled the visit, saying that Beckham brought with him six litres of wine from dates that were important to his former manager.

Sven-Goran Eriksson's son Johan greets guests outside Fryksande Church
Sven-Goran Eriksson's son Johan greets guests outside Fryksande Church. Picture: Alamy

Beckham also brought a chef who cooked food for them and they sat and talked about football all day.

"He is genuine, he could have been a big diva, but he is quite the opposite," Eriksson told Swedish TV. He added: "It confirms, in a way, how great he is. He didn't have to come here. I felt proud that he came."

A coffin of football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson is carried into Fryksande church in Torsby, Sweden
A coffin of football legend Sven-Goran Eriksson is carried into Fryksande church in Torsby, Sweden. Picture: Alamy

Before he died, Eriksson had publicly spoken of his wish to be buried in his home region, returning to the area for a documentary and sharing his connection to the area.

"A beautiful place, it makes you calm, makes me calm," he said.

"If you look straight on, that's Torsby, where I grew up. I always thought great place, to sleep. The ashes could be thrown into the water here. It feels like home."

File photo dated 01/06/06 of Sven-Goran Eriksson and David Beckham.
File photo dated 01/06/06 of Sven-Goran Eriksson and David Beckham. Picture: Alamy

Eriksson managed England from 2001-2006, reaching the quarter-finals of World Cup 2002, Euro 2004 and World Cup 2006.

In a long-running and distinguished club management career, he also won league titles in Italy, Portugal and his native Sweden, as well as several other trophies.

