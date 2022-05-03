Trans teens who identify as girls 'put in female dorms at David Cameron summer camp'

David Cameron talks to NCS members in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Boys who self-identify as girls are reportedly being placed in female-only dorms at a summer camp started by David Cameron.

The National Citizen Service (NCS), a two-week programme for 16 and 17 years olds, was set up by the former prime minister in 2011.

It has since received £1.3billion in taxpayer funding.

It is being accused of putting children at risk by letting them choose which showers, toilets and dorms they use, The Telegraph reported.

One concerned mother is said to have been told that girls uncomfortable with a male in their bedroom should be "educated to respect the identity" of that person.

Another's 16-year-old boy, who recently started identifying as female, signed up to the camp this year.

She raised concerns over the "risk of sexual relations" and "threat to the privacy of the girls" after he was asked which room he would prefer to sleep in.

She told The Telegraph the camp insisted they would "allow the young people to self-ID and they will be put into whichever dorm they feel comfortable in".

She said "girls and their parents need to know this is happening" but added organisers claimed it could not share information because of GDPR rules.

They also insisted if a girl had a reason for not sharing, such as a past trauma or religious belief, she would not be placed with a biological male.

A spokesman for Safer Schools Alliance UK, a campaign group, told the paper: "Organisations working with children have a duty to safeguard them. Safeguarding requires transparency and working together.

"Parents must be told whether their children are sleeping in single or mixed-sex accommodation. Adults must never abdicate their responsibility to safeguard and put the decision onto children."

Mark Gifford, the chief executive of the NCS Trust, said: "While our policy does acknowledge that accommodation decisions are made on a case-by-case basis by our delivery partners, we would never condone any decision that leaves a young person feeling vulnerable or at risk.

"Like many organisations, we are developing our policies in the light of increased focus and awareness of this important and complex issue.

"However, our overarching mission is to ensure that all young people, whoever they are, can benefit from the NCS programme."