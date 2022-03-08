Breaking News

'Europe has to be united': David Lammy calls on countries to end 'petty' Brexit spats

8 March 2022, 18:55 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 19:44

By Emma Soteriou

David Lammy has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that "Europe has to be united" moving forward, for security and diplomatic cooperation.

"I think the world changed February 24. We are most definitely now in a post-Brexit environment.

"I have to say the petty spats with Macron over the English Channel fishing rights, Article 16, it all feels really rather pathetic in light of what's happening in Europe.

"Of course it's brought us closer together. It's patently clear that we have to be in partnership with Europe and at the centre of that discussion."

"Would you like to see a new generous trade deal or strategic partnership for a future Labour government with the EU?" Andrew asked.

David said: "This is not about trade. It is about security, diplomatic cooperation, political and social cooperation."

He added: "It's patently clear that the future of Europe has to be united."

It comes after David told Andrew that he was "very, very sad" after a damning parliamentary report found ex-Commons speaker John Bercow to be a "serial bully".

The independent panel found that Mr Bercow should have been "expelled" if he was still an MP.

"David, do you still regard him as an intergalactic hero?" Andrew asked, referencing a 2019 tweet from the Labour MP.

"I'm very, very sad today. I haven't read the report in full but the bit that I've read...it's disturbing and it's very sad indeed," David said.

He added: "John Bercow was popular during the Brexit years, he was very good on issues of equalities, race.

"I got on very well with him indeed.

"But I've been bullied - I was bullied throughout school - and these are very serious allegations."

