David Lammy meets with EU counterparts in bid to 'reset' relations following Brexit

David Lammy has arrived in Luxembourg to discuss security issues with his EU counterparts. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is meeting with his EU counterparts in a bid to "reset" relations following Brexit.

Mr Lammy is the first Foreign Secretary to attend the EU's Foreign Affairs Council for two years.

He hailed his visit as a "historic moment" as he arrived for the meeting on Monday morning.

He was welcomed by EU high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell.

"UK and Europe's security is indivisible," Mr Lammy said.

"And at this moment, whether it is the aggression of Russia in Ukraine, the tremendous issues and conflicts in the Middle East, or global affairs or geopolitical affairs more generally, it is hugely important that the UK and Europe remain steadfast and clear."

The talks are set to focus on the main challenges facing European security, including discussions on how the UK and EU can work together to tackle continued Russian aggression.

The escalating crisis in the Middle East will also be addressed, including the ongoing threat posed by Iran.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Mr Lammy said: "This visit is an opportunity for the UK to be back at the table, discussing the most pressing global issues with our closest neighbours and tackle the seismic challenges we all face."

The Foreign Office said UK attendance at the meeting will be part of more regular engagement, with plans for closer working on international affairs.

It comes after Keir Starmer recently visited Brussels and pledged to move beyond Brexit, making the UK's relationship with the EU work for the British people.

Speaking at a business investment summit in London on Monday, he also said he wanted the UK to be seen as "stable, trusted, rule-abiding partner".

The PM previously met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for talks and promised to offer "pragmatic, sensible leadership" in a reset of relations.

Ms von der Leyen said the various arrangements put in place since the Brexit vote, including the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA), needed to be fully implemented.