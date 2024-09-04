Exclusive

David Lammy shuts down claims US ‘were unhappy’ with arms sale suspension as he urges Israel to take ceasefire deal

4 September 2024, 23:15 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 23:45

David Lammy spoke exclusively to LBC about his decision to suspend arms sales to Israel
David Lammy spoke exclusively to LBC about his decision to suspend arms sales to Israel. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged Israel to agree a Gaza ceasefire as he dismissed claims the United States were "unhappy" with his decision to suspend arms sales to Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Lammy confirmed the UK will suspend around 30 export licenses for arms and military equipment, out of a total of 350.

This will affect equipment like military aircraft, helicopters and drones, he told MPs on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to LBC’s Ben Kentish, Mr Lammy rejected claims the United States had been left "unhappy" by his decision.

He said: "I have spoken to Tony Blinken (US Secretary of State) about this matter. I don't recognise at all what is being said. What the Americans have said, and I've said this on the record, is that they totally respect and understand our legal regime here.

"They have a different legal regime and they make their own determinations, but they respect and understand ours and they know that this was a quasi-legal process and they've known that for months.

Mr Lammy recognised the decision to halt the sale of arms could lead to disappointment in Israel but called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately agree ceasefire terms with Hamas.

He said: “I think that there's a deal on the table. I really, really hope by now that that deal would be accepted.

Read more: Israel 'furious' after UK suspends arms export licences as it warns of 'problematic' message it sends to the world

“And in the end it requires leadership. It requires leadership on the behalf of Bibi Netanyahu, and it requires leadership on behalf of (Hamas leader) Yahya Sinwar.

“Let's get this deal done. Let's get the hostages that are now still there out. Let's get the aid in. Let's have a ceasefire.”

On whether Netanyahu could have done more to free the hostages, Mr Lammy added: “I recognise and you can see this in within Israel, there's a lot of strife now, I've spent a lot of time with hostage families and they're urging him to take the deal.

LBC Exclusive: David Lammy discusses his partial suspension of arms sales to Israel

“And of course I urge him to take the deal. That's the message I that I gave him. That's the message I gave him when I met him. That's the message I give to all ministers. Take the deal.”

Mr Lammy told Ben Kentish that the decision to suspend just 10 per cent of UK arms agreements with Israel was still a regrettable one.

He said: “It's not my job to act as judge and jury. That is a job for our international courts. It's my job to examine our export licencing regime against our laws, which is about a clear risk. And in making that assessment, regrettably, and it's in sorrow, Israel is a close ally.

“We've always been clear that Israel has a right to defend itself within international humanitarian law, and regrettably we had to make this decision. And the decision is to suspend those licences that we know could be used in Gaza, and that represents the 10%.

“The focus is on Gaza and quite rightly the international humanitarian law in relation to Gaza, and we have suspended the licences in that theatre of conflict, and that was the right thing to do.”

On the timing of the announcement, Mr Lammy added: “The level of trauma and heartache in the country (Israel) is tremendous. So I do recognise that.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a commemoration ceremony for soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a commemoration ceremony for soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza war. Picture: Getty

“This is a process. It's a quasi-legal process and it's important that I follow that process and there's a lot of scrutiny on the process, quite understandably, and I didn't want to be in a position - I couldn't be in a position - where I didn't follow the course of that process.

“And I'm afraid that it was the process that determined the date and the reporting to Parliament and there and as my colleague, the Defence Secretary said, there is, there's no good day.”

But Israel is said to be both "disappointed" and "furious" about the decision.

Defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was "deeply disheartened" by what he described as "sanctions placed by the UK Government on export licenses to Israel's defence establishment".

Foreign minister Israel Katz said the move sent a “very problematic” message to Hamas and Iran.

“Israel is disappointed by the series of recent decisions made by the British government, including the latest decision on defence exports to Israel, its decision to withdraw its request to submit a friendly position to the ICC, and its position regarding UNRWA, as well as the recent British conduct and statements in the UN Security Council,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, another senior Israeli official told The Telegraph that Israel is “furious” and the UK should think about the “signal it sends to the world” following Hamas' execution of six hostages.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The House of Lords

Ministers introduce plans to remove hereditary peers from House of Lords

Surfers Against Sewage Leads Nationwide Paddle Out Protests Against Polluters

Water company bosses could face jail time in new government crackdown

US Attorney General Merrick Garland

US accuses Russia of using state media to spread disinformation before election

Jack Draper of Great Britain celebrates winning against Alex De Minaur of Australia

Britain's Jack Draper reaches first grand slam semi-final after victory in US Open

Actor Alec Baldwin, right, hugging his defence lawyer Alex Spiro

Judge asked to reconsider dropping charge against Alec Baldwin in shooting case

Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia

Boy, 14, held after Georgia school shooting

Portrait of a Girl, by the Dutch artist Rembrandt

Rembrandt painting found in attic sells for more than a million dollars in US

The New York Sock Exchange exterior

Wall Street extends losses as technology and energy stocks fall

Georgia School Shooting

Four killed and at least nine injured in shooting at US high school

Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in Copenhagen

Greta Thunberg among six detained at anti-Israel demonstration in Denmark

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher

Oasis hit out at Ticketmaster over 'dynamic pricing' row

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on stage during a press conference

Netanyahu says Israel must keep open-ended control of Gaza’s border with Egypt

Bhim Kohli died on Monday night after being found seriously injured in a park in Leicester.

Boy, 14, charged with murder of 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli

Mohammad Siddiqui, 54, seen in Tooley Street after leaving Southwark Crown Court in London, where he appeared charged with child assault during circumcisions with 40 charges relating to 24 procedures between April 2015 and January 2019.

Former doctor on trial for child cruelty over 'unsafe and unsanitary' circumcisions

Jimmy McCain placing a hand on his father John McCain's funeral casket

John McCain’s son backs Kamala Harris for US president

Jeremy Corbyn speaks to Andrew Marr about the Grenfell tragedy

‘Not one of those lives needed to be lost’: Jeremy Corbyn brands Grenfell tragedy ‘social murder’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthew Pennycook addressed the Grenfell tragedy

Housing minister admits progress on fixing cladding is 'glacial', seven years after Grenfell tragedy
Greta Thunberg has been arrested in Denmark

Greta Thunberg arrested in Denmark for taking part in Gaza protest

Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, won the unique prize

Shed of the Year winner admits 'I got a bit carried away'

The Grenfell tragedy shows that the construction industry needs to wake up

'Catastrophic failings' revealed in Grenfell inquiry show the construction industry needs to wake up
Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft above Earth

Boeing to fly empty capsule back to Earth without two Nasa astronauts

Law enforcement and first responders control traffic after a shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on September 4, 2024.

Four dead and at least nine injured in Georgia high school shooting as 14-year-old suspect named
Oasis have added two extra dates for their 2025 reunion tour

Oasis announce two extra dates for 2025 reunion tour after thousands miss out on tickets

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

Egypt’s president makes his first visit to Turkey as relations thaw

A survivor of the fatal Grenfell fire has spoken of the "delays to justice"

Grenfell survivors speak out against 'seven-year delay to justice' - as criminal prosecutions not expected for two years
Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billstrom

Sweden’s foreign minister announces surprise departure from politics

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit