David Lammy Would Vote For A 'Conditional' Brexit Deal

15 September 2019, 15:29

The Labour Party MP said he would back a deal if Boris Johnson got concessions from the EU and granted a second referendum on it.

He said: "If Boris were to say next week 'I'm putting a new deal to Parliament, I've got these concessions from Juncker and I'm going to make this deal conditional on a referendum', he would get this through the line."

David Lammy Would Back A 'Conditional' Brexit Deal
David Lammy Would Back A 'Conditional' Brexit Deal. Picture: LBC

Lammy added: "He would get it through the line.

"I would vote for it.

"And so would most of my colleagues."

He concluded with the remark: "The pain that we experienced for this last period would be over."

