Band of Brothers director David Leland dies aged 82 as Pierce Brosnan leads tributes

Director David Leland. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Band of Brothers director David Leland has died aged 82.

The BAFTA-winning actor and director died on Christmas Eve surrounded by family, his agency, Cassaroto Ramsay & Associates, said.

Leland rose to fame with his directorial debut Wish You Were Here in the 80s - a comedy-drama starring Emily Lloyd.

He was best known for directing an Emmy-winning episode of Band of Brothers as well as writing and directing on The Borgias.

His career spanned five decades, with his works including Made in Britain, Birth of a Nation and Land Girls.

He also worked with Monty Python stars Michael Palin and Terry Jones in theatre and directed Victoria Wood's first play, Talent.

Paying tribute, former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan said: "David Leland holds a mighty place in my heart.

"I was just out of Drama Centre where David was also an alumni. It was the thrill of my young lifetime to be cast as McCabe, working with David and Tennessee.

"David will forever be an essential part of my story and of all who knew and loved him."

Liam Neeson, who starred Leland's The Big Man, said: "David was a dream to work with. He was a real collaborator; he genuinely loved and admired actors.

"We formed a close bond. I loved his mischievous sense of humour. You are always in my heart old friend. See you down the road."

Tim Roth, who appeared in Leland's Made in Britain, said: "David was there at the very beginning of this crazy adventure.'He changed my life, and I love him for it. I'll keep him with me always."