David Lloyd apologises to Azeem Rafiq after allegations of 'disturbing' racist remarks

David Lloyd (right) has issued an apology to Azeem Rafiq. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Former England coach David Lloyd has issued an apology to Azeem Rafiq after allegations were made of "disturbing" racist messages.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Sky Sports broadcaster David 'Bumble' Lloyd was named by Mr Rafiq during an emotional testimony at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee hearing on the cricket racism scandal.

Mr Rafiq claimed the former England coach played a part in "denials, briefings, cover-ups and smearing" after the cricketer revealed he had been close to committing suicide during his time playing for Yorkshire due to "institutional racism".

Speaking at the committee, Mr Rafiq said: "I sat in front of national TV and talked about the dark places this whole episode has got me into and what's happened since then? Denial, briefings, cover-ups, smearing.

"High-profile media people messaging other members of the media who supported me saying stuff like 'the club houses are the life blood of a club and Asian players don't go in there', 'getting subs out of Asian players is like getting blood out of stone'.

Read more: Cricketer Rafiq claims 'institutional racism' at club as he details 'inhuman' bullying

Read more: Maurice Chambers: Second former Essex cricketer alleges racist abuse at club

"And then personally this guy doesn't even know me, has never spent any time with me, is talking about my personal drinking, going out and socialising.

"That was David Lloyd, he's been an England coach, commentator, and I found it disturbing because Sky are supposedly doing this amazing work on bringing racism to the front and within a week of me speaking out that's what I got sent to me."

The allegations prompted Mr Lloyd to post a public apology on Twitter admitting he is sorry for the offence caused and "deeply regrets" his actions.

He said: "In October 2020, I had a private message exchanged with a third party involved in cricket, about a number of topics.

"In these messages, I referred to allegations about Azeem Rafiq which I had heard from within the game. I also made some comments about the Asian cricket community.

"I deeply regret my actions, and I apologise most sincerely to Azeem and to the Asian cricket community for doing this, and for any offence caused."

Read more: 'Put me in prison or I'll block the motorway again' boasts defiant eco protester

Read more: Boris Johnson backs ban on MPs' lobbying after Tory sleaze scandal

Sky has since confirmed they are investigation the comments made by the sports pundit.

It said: "Sky is committed to actively championing inclusion in cricket - and in all sports - and opposing all forms of discrimination. We will be investigating the comments attributed to David Lloyd in today's select committee hearing."

During Mr Rafiq's witness statement it was said members engaged in "banter unashamedly" adding: "The use of racist language was generally condoned or ignored - it was completely normalised. But the abuse was constant: I felt constantly mocked and devalued."

Read more: 'Vile': Tory councillor apologises for Jeremy Corbyn Liverpool bomb attack tweet

Read more: Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

Downing Street described Mr Rafiq's evidence to the committee as "concerning".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said Boris Johnson had been in meetings and had not watched any of the testimony.

But the spokesman added: "The evidence given this morning is concerning. There is no place for racism in sport.

"There is no place for racism anywhere in society."

In a tweet this evening, Mr Johnson commended Mr Rafiq's "brave testimony", adding: "There is no excuse for racism anywhere in society and we expect @EnglandCricket and @YorkshireCCC to take immediate action in response to these allegations."