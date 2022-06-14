David Miliband slams 'perverse' Rwanda scheme warning it won't deter people smugglers

14 June 2022, 20:17 | Updated: 14 June 2022, 20:23

By Patrick Grafton-Green

David Miliband has slammed the Government's "perverse" Rwanda refugee policy, warning that it will provide people smugglers with an "incentive" rather than discouraging them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former foreign secretary dismissed the idea that the refugee crisis is unmanageable as "the great lie" and insisted "Britain should process asylum seekers in line with international law".

The first flight of the Government's controversial relocation policy is set to take off this evening.

Asylum seekers on the flight have lost a last-ditch legal bids to remain in the UK.

READ MORE: Two arrested as protesters attempt to block first migrant flight to Rwanda

READ MORE: UK rescues over 260 migrants in the Channel amid Rwanda deportation row

Mr Miliband, who runs the International Rescue Committee, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "Things may or may not be legal but if they are legal that doesn't make them right.

"The fundamental problem with this policy is that it treats people in need... as pawns in a wider political game.

"The excuse that this is somehow going to interfere or subvert the smuggling trade is completely risible because of course this policy only deports single men so it's an incentive for the smugglers actually to bring unaccompanied children.

"It couldn't be more perverse in the way it's been structured."

The former Labour MP criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has hinted Britain would consider withdrawing from European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to make the policy harder to oppose.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

Pointing out that Britain was a founder of the ECHR, Mr Miliband said: "We've had two days when the dominant issue in British politics is the Government setting out brazenly to break the law."

He said polling showed 75 to 80 per cent of British people say someone who has a well-founded fear of persecution at home should be granted asylum.

"The British public has not given up on the idea that if you are not safe in your own home you should find a haven in Britain," he insisted.

"What we've seen in the Ukraine crisis is really quite striking," he added.

"Six million people have arrived in the European Union states, above all in countries like Poland and Hungary, and they've been absorbed very effectively, and what that tells you is that effective management of refugee flows is possible.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player

"The great lie is that this is an unmanageable crisis and my point to you is that this is manageable if the wealthier countries get their act together.

“If you look at the number on the boats... they're a fraction of the number of the number of people that are arriving in continental Europe and I would say the evidence... shows that if you manage this crisis collectively and effectively you can do so, if you ignore it then you really will cause problems."

He added: "Britain should process on asylum seekers in line with international law.

"If they pass the asylum test they should be allowed to stay, if they don't pass then obviously they shouldn't and it's a very fundamental basis of not just international law but effective international governance.

"Britain I think has had good periods of its history where it's lived up to these ideals and showed how they can actually benefit the country.

"Refugees are people who become businessmen, they become sportsman, they become part of the fabric of community in an incredibly positive way."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protests erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched

Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

George Osborne has told Andrew Marr Brexit caused a "lot of damage" to the UK's economy.

Brexit has 'caused a lot of damage' to the UK economy, insists George Osborne

Protesters have lined the streets outside the removal centre

Protesters attempt to block first migrant flight to Rwanda with 'just 5 men on board'

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

The officer posted the video on a Whatsapp group he shared with 18 colleagues

Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Grenfell Memorial service.

William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

Louie Sibley shared a police appeal after his girlfriend was attacked in Nottingham

Police launch appeal after footballer Louie Sibley's girlfriend 'beaten unconscious'

A primary school teacher is facing jail after sexually abusing two schoolboys

Sobbing primary school teacher jailed after molesting students aged 11 and 12

Beaches will be packed at the end of the week when temperatures hit 30C.

Hot weather warning issued as temperatures set to hit 33C

Victoria Station

Man arrested after "disturbing" sexual assault on girl, 10, in London station

Amber Heard stood by her testimony in her first interview since her court battle with Johnny Depp

Heard stands by 'every word' and admits Depp trial was 'Hollywood brats at their worst'

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal legal route to independence within days

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal legal course for indyref2 'within days'

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, taking the Queen's place in the royal carriage procession.

Queen misses first day of Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla take her place

Pensioner Linda Davis who died after being hit by an e-scooter

Pensioner, 71, dies after being hit by e-scooter ridden by 14-year-old-boy

Migrants including a heavily pregnant woman and babies have arrived on the shores of Dover

UK rescues over 260 migrants in the Channel amid Rwanda deportation row

Whitby has voted to ban second homes - but the poll outcome is not legally binding

Seaside town votes overwhelmingly to ban second homes amid housing market pressures

Latest News

See more Latest News

Denmark-Canada-Whisky War

Danish-Canadian deal ends 49-year-old feud over uninhabited Arctic isle
Yellowstone National Park Flooding

Tourists stranded as Yellowstone park closed after historic floods
Russia Navalny

Secrecy surrounds Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s prison move
Russia Ukraine

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

Pro Wrestler DUI Arrest

Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida
Heathrow Airport Stock

Turkish national airline to rebrand as Turkiye Hava Yollari

Germany Anti-Semitism

German court rejects bid to remove antisemitic pig sculpture on church
The first flight to Rwanda will depart today, but it could have only three people on board because of legal challenges in the High Court

First migrant flight to Rwanda tonight might be cancelled due to legal challenges
Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate
Hong Kong Jumbo Floating Restaurant

Landmark floating restaurant towed from Hong Kong harbour

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares
Andrew Marr has questioned how the government is dealing with Brexit and migrant dilemmas.

Andrew Marr: Why are this lot trying to make enemies of our neighbours?
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London