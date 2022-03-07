Breaking News

David Miliband 'embarrassed and disappointed' in UK response to Ukrainian refugee crisis

By Emma Soteriou

David Miliband has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that he is "embarrassed and disappointed" with how the UK has dealt with Ukrainian refugees.

"When you look at the number of visas that have been issued for Ukrainian refugees and the general policy towards refugees do you think Britain is doing nearly enough?" Andrew asked.

"No, of course not. I'm embarrassed and ashamed that, as a proud British citizen, I think the last figure I saw was 50," Mr Miliband told Tonight with Andrew Marr.

"110,000 refugees arrived at Berlin railway station, I read, over the weekend," Mr Miliband explained.

"Frankly, it does seem heartless.

"It's in such contrast to the British public who have given £110 million to the disasters emergency committee appeal."

He went on to say: "I just don't get it.

"There seems to be an argument that we need to restrict access for Ukraine refugees to those who have a British link. I don't accept that.

"Secondly, there seems to be this blaming of the bureaucracy - they're creating a scheme - we don't need people to be filling out forms when they're running from a war zone.

"You need to be giving them shelter and support."

