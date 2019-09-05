David Nicoll’s Instant Reaction To Jacob Rees-Mogg's Damning Comments: “This Cuts To The Core”

The outraged Doctor David Nicoll threatened to sue Jacob Rees-Mogg for his comments in Parliament after hearing them for the first time.

The consultant neurologist said, “This is an attempt by a government minister to bully a whistle-blower, which is outrageous, and I challenge him to repeat that outside the House of Commons and if he will do, I’ll sue him.”

Nicoll described Jacob Rees-Mogg’s actions as those of a coward and said, “This cuts to the core.” He then announced plans to go to College Green with a megaphone with the intention to “call him out.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg used Parliamentary privilege to liken Dr Nicoll to discredited anti-vaccine campaigner Dr Wakefield.

This was after Nicoll called in to LBC on Monday to ask what level of patient mortality rate Rees-Mogg would be happy with if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement.

The doctor wrote the medical section of the Operation Yellowhammer report which looked into what effect a no-deal Brexit could have on the NHS and was told by Rees-Mogg he should be “ashamed” for suggesting patients may die because of Brexit.

Chief Medical Officer Sally Davies has since condemned the Conservative MP’s comments and called it “disrespectful”. She offered full support of doctors all over the UK.