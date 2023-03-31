Final moments of grandmother before '21-stone bully' murdered her after she confused his home with B&B

David Redfern sentenced to life in prison for murder. Picture: North Wales Police

By Emma Soteriou

An "angry bully" who killed a 71-year-old woman after dragging her by her feet and stamping on her when she confused his home with a B&B has been sentenced to life in prison.

David Redfern, 46, from Barmouth denied killing Margaret Barnes outside his home on July 11, 2022, but was found guilty by a jury on March 29th.

He appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Friday, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 14 years.

Ms Barnes had been visiting Barmouth in Gwynedd, north west Wales, when she got mixed up with her accommodation.

The Birmingham resident had been drinking as she visited friends in July last year, and meant to stay at a B&B on Marine Parade.

Instead, she accidentally went into the home of David Redfern, 46, who lived on the same road, then went into a bedroom and fell asleep.

During the two-week trial, Michael Jones KC described Redfern as a "bully" who had anger issues.

When the 21-stone thug went to bed, Redfern discovered Mrs Barnes drinking gin, with a suitcase open and her false teeth on a table.

Redfern, who stands 6ft 1ins, dragged her by her ankles down the stairs, then kicked and stamped on her, causing traumatic liver injury and internal bleeding.

He then refused to call an ambulance as she died of injuries likened to a high-speed car crash.

David Redfern. Picture: North Wales Police

Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “We welcome today’s life sentence for David Redfern for the brutal murder of Margaret Barnes.

“During a two-week trial Redfern showed no remorse, attempted to blame Margaret for his actions and subjected her family to the trauma of a two-week trial where details of the event were explored in graphic detail.

"How a 21 stone, 6’1’ man could have inflicted such catastrophic injuries on a frail, 71-year-old lady, 25 years his senior, is beyond the comprehension of any reasonable person.

“David Redfern is a cowardly, vicious bully and will now spend at least 14 years behind bars where he can reflect on what he has done.

"In stark contrast, Margaret’s family have displayed tremendous courage and dignity throughout the investigation and during the court proceedings. They can now start to re-build their lives as they begin to move forward."

Margaret Barnes. Picture: North Wales Police

Margaret’s family added: "Margaret, who was a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother has now been gone for eight months. As a family it has been the hardest time of our lives. It has been especially difficult for Margaret’s husband who had been her partner for 56 years.

"We now have some sort of closure on what has happened however no length of sentence will ever fill the void that Margaret has left behind. As a family we would like to thank the police their hard work in putting the case together.

"We would also like to thank Katherine and Arwyn the Family Liaison Officers for their support, the Jury for their time and also KC Mike Jones and his prosecution team."