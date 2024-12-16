Davina McCall gives fresh health update after brain tumour surgery as she reveals when she'll be back to work

16 December 2024, 18:28

Davina McCall has issued a fresh health update
Davina McCall has issued a fresh health update. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Davina McCall has given a new health update as she continues to recover from an operation to remove a brain tumour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davina, who is also known for hosting dating show My Mum, Your Dad, revealed earlier this month that she had an operation to remove a benign brain tumour - also known as a colloid cyst.

She took to social media on Monday, saying: "Hi just a quick update to let everyone know that I'm doing well.

"And the last couple of days I've really, really, really felt miles better and I've come in to London today to celebrate one of Michael's boy's birthdays, so that's lovely."

She added: "I'm still recovering right now and I'm planning on getting back to work in about a month."

Read more: Davina McCall marks first public appearance with an emotional speech following brain surgery battle

Read more: DJ Fat Tony left with ‘horrific’ facial injuries after gig attack as Davina McCall lends star her support

Davina McCall issued a fresh health update on Monday
Davina McCall issued a fresh health update on Monday. Picture: Social media

The 57-year-old former Big Brother presenter made her emotional debut at a Brian Tumour Research Campaign (BRTC) event on Thursday.

Making a speech at the event at All Saints Church in Fulham, Davina shared her experience of undergoing brain surgery.

Her tearful speech at the charity event was introduced by BRTC chairman Kevin O'Neill - the neurosurgeon who carried out the brain surgery on Davina.

Following the sweet reunion between the presenter and the neurosurgeon, Davina admitted to the audience she was holding back the tears: "I'm not going to cry… I'm crying already. That didn't go well."

She continued: "I know lots of you here are on your own brain tumour journey and many of you have lost loved ones to a brain tumour."

I lost my sister to a brain tumour in 2012, and my ex-father-in-law a year ago."

Read more: Davina McCall shares health update as she reveals 'short-term memory problems' following brain surgery

Read more: Davina McCall makes ‘enormous leap forward’ as husband issues update after she underwent brain tumour surgery

Davina sadly lost her sister, Caroline, 50, to lung and bone cancer in 2012. She was also informed that she had two brain tumours.

BRTC commended Davina for her emotional speech, calling her a "a powerful voice for this cause."

The presenter took to Instagram last month following her discharge from hospital.

In an Instagram post, the television star emotionally explained the recovery that lies ahead following a "mad" time."

My short-term memory is a bit remiss," she said.

"But that is something I can work on, so I'm really happy about that. I'm writing everything down, to keep myself feeling safe."

"It's just really nice to be back home, I'm on the other side."

It comes as McCall's partner, Michael Douglas, revealed the 57-year-old had "made an enormous leap forward" in the hours after surgery.

Thanking her mum and surgeon as part of the update, the star said she was now "feeling much better".

"Had a great nights sleep in my own bed . Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it," she captioned the post."

Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you.

"Thank you Sydney, sarah , and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

After first sharing the diagnosis earlier this month, the star revealed her chances of having the tumour were "three in a million."

She explained she had discovered the tumour several months ago following a complimentary health scan in return for a menopause talk.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet in family Christmas card

Rescue workers clear an area in the French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido caused extensive damage with reports of several fatalities

France rushes help to Mayotte where hundreds died in Cyclone Chido

Emergency vehicles outside the school

Three dead in shooting at US school

Steve Bruce

Woman arrested for child neglect over death of four-month-old grandson of football manager Steve Bruce

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses confidence vote, to set up February election

The police cordon in Railway Terrace, Kings Langley.

£20,000 reward offered for information relating to fatal shooting of ‘loved’ Hertfordshire man

McCracken was off-duty when the alleged offences occurred.

Police officer accused of raping woman multiple times at his flat after night out

Emergency vehicles parked outside the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin after the shooting

Three dead in school shooting in Wisconsin, including 'juvenile suspect', with six more injured

Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, in October.

EU suing UK for violating post-Brexit deal, despite Starmer's efforts to 'reset' relations

Two men with face masks and hats

Former FBI informant admits lying about phoney bribery scheme involving Bidens

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reacts after losing a vote of confidence

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses vote of confidence, paving the way for early elections

Syrian fighters aim their weapons in direction of suspected looters at a residential complex of former Bashar Assad’s military officers at the village of Husseiniyeh, in the outskirts of Damascus, Syr

Syrian rebel force deploys to village near Damascus to stop looters

Russian aircraft taxi at Hmeimim Air Base

Russian presence in Syria remains, but for how long is unclear

Both Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie are set to miss this year’s festivities in Norfolk.

Prince Andrew won't join Royal Family at Sandringham Christmas amid Chinese ‘spy’ scandal

Victoria Thomas Bowen hurls a milkshake over Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage slams 'two-tier justice' after OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake at Reform MP dodges jail

Syria

Assad says he had no plans to leave Syria but was evacuated by Russians

Latest News

See more Latest News

Additional grounds for appeal came from Dr Richard Taylor, a neonatologist from Victoria, British Columbia, who explained that the full report into Baby O's death left him "disturbed".

Letby victim Baby O 'had liver lacerated' in medical blunder, expert claims - after witness 'changed mind' on three deaths
Saturn’s rings

How old are Saturn’s rings? Study suggests they could be as old as the planet

More than 13,200 hate incidents have been recorded over the last year.

Police chief says Labour should consider scrapping non-crime hate incidents as it ‘distracts’ officers
Putin has accuses West of pushing him to his 'red lines'

Putin issues stark warning as he accuses West of pushing him to his 'red lines'

Lucy Letby's legal team are challenging her murder convictions

Lucy Letby's legal team are challenging her murder convictions after expert witness 'changed his mind'
Ottavia Piana has been stuck in the cave since Saturday evening.

Major rescue operation underway as cave explorer injured and trapped in Italian cave for two days
Gary Barlow with son Daniel at Stamford Bridge

Gary Barlow seen with son Daniel for first time since family photo went viral

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Chinese spy' linked to Prince Andrew named as he insists claims are 'entirely untrue'

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby's lawyers to unveil fresh evidence which 'significantly undermines' her convictions
Bashar Al-Assad (main image) sought refuge in Moscow after being ousted. Top right Syrians celebrate and bottom right, people look for their loved ones in Damascus

‘I didn’t intend to leave’: Former Syrian President Assad issues statement after being toppled by rebels

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is being told to kept away from Royal Family Christmas celebrations as he battles scandal about his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew told to 'uninvite himself' from Royal Christmas over links to Chinese 'spy' in latest scandal
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence and promises she 'won't let Andrew down' amid 'Chinese spy' probe
The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News