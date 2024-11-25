Davina McCall shares health update as she reveals 'short-term memory problems' following brain surgery

By Danielle de Wolfe

Davina McCall has shared a significant health update, revealing she now has 'short-term memory problems' following brain surgery to remove a benign tumour.

Thanking her partner Mark for for all his support - explaining that he "gets best boyfriend ever award" - the presenter added it was "really nice to be back home" following surgery.

Taking to social media following her discharge from hospital, the television star emotionally explained the recovery that lies ahead following a "mad" time.

"My short-term memory is a bit remiss," she said. "But that is something I can work on, so I'm really happy about that. I'm writing everything down, to keep myself feeling safe."

"It's just really nice to be back home, I'm on the other side."

It comes as McCalls partner, Michael Douglas, revealed the 57-year-old had "made an enormous leap forward" in the hours after surgery.

Thanking her mum and surgeon as part of the update, the star said she was now "feeling much better".

"Had a great nights sleep in my own bed . Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it," she captioned the post.

"Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you.

"Thank you Sydney, sarah , and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

After first sharing the diagnosis earlier this month, the star revealed her chances of having the tumour were "three in a million".

She added she had discovered the tumour several months ago following a complimentary health scan in return for a menopause talk.

Revealing the "very rare" colloid cyst, she explained she had no option but to undergo brain surgery to have it removed.

In an update posted to Instagram late last week, her partner - - hairdresser Michael Douglas - said the presenter had successfully undergone surgery and was recovering in intensive care (ICU).

He said: "Hey all. Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook! She's currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she's utterly exhausted.

"Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here... it's powerful stuff, we are super grateful."