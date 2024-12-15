Davina McCall marks first public appearance with an emotional speech following brain surgery battle

15 December 2024, 09:57

Davina McCall has made her first public appearance at a charity event
Davina McCall has made her first public appearance at a charity event. Picture: Social media

By Shannon Cook

TV presenter Davina McCall made her first public appearance since her brain surgery by attending a charity event in London.

The 57-year-old former Big Brother presenter made her emotional debut at a Brian Tumour Research Campaign (BRTC) event on Thursday.

Making a speech at the event at All Saints Church in Fulham, Davina shared her experience of undergoing brain surgery.

Davina, who is also known for hosting dating show My Mum, Your Dad, revealed earlier this month that she had an operation to remove a benign brain tumour - also known as a colloid cyst.

Her tearful speech at the charity event was introduced by BRTC chairman Kevin O'Neill - the neurosurgeon who carried out the brain surgery on Davina.

Following the sweet reunion between the presenter and the neurosurgeon, Davina admitted to the audience she was holding back the tears: "I'm not going to cry… I'm crying already. That didn't go well."

She continued: "I know lots of you here are on your own brain tumour journey and many of you have lost loved ones to a brain tumour."

I lost my sister to a brain tumour in 2012, and my ex-father-in-law a year ago."

Davina sadly lost her sister, Caroline, 50, to lung and bone cancer in 2012. She was also informed that she had two brain tumours.

BRTC commended Davina for her emotional speech, calling her a "a powerful voice for this cause."

The presenter took to Instagram last month following her discharge from hospital.

In an Instagram post, the television star emotionally explained the recovery that lies ahead following a "mad" time."

My short-term memory is a bit remiss," she said.

"But that is something I can work on, so I'm really happy about that. I'm writing everything down, to keep myself feeling safe."

"It's just really nice to be back home, I'm on the other side."

It comes as McCall's partner, Michael Douglas, revealed the 57-year-old had "made an enormous leap forward" in the hours after surgery.

Thanking her mum and surgeon as part of the update, the star said she was now "feeling much better".

"Had a great nights sleep in my own bed . Have a couple of sleeps during the day which keeps my brain clear … slowly slowly… huge gratitude, and love for the world and my life and the beautiful people in it," she captioned the post."

Thank you to all my friends. You are the best. Thank you to @clevelandclinic and my amazing neurosurgeon. Kevin. I love you.

"Thank you Sydney, sarah , and all the amazing beautiful souls that cared for me. Get used to this. It’s going to be pouring out of me."

After first sharing the diagnosis earlier this month, the star revealed her chances of having the tumour were "three in a million."

She explained she had discovered the tumour several months ago following a complimentary health scan in return for a menopause talk.

