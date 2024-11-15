Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure following ‘very rare’ brain tumour diagnosis

15 November 2024

Davina McCall 'out of surgery' and recovering following 'textbook' procedure following 'very rare' brain tumour diagnosis.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Davina McCall is said to be "recovering" after undergoing "textbook" brain surgery to remove a benign tumour. 

The TV presenter, 57, shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, revealing she had a 'very rare' colloid cyst that affects only three in a million people.

She explained that she received the diagnosis by chance after booking in for a 'health scan' and that she had no option but to undergo brain surgery to have it removed.

In an update posted to Instagram late on Friday, her partner - - hairdresser Michael Douglas - said the presenter had successfully undergone surgery and was recovering in intensive care (ICU).

He said: "Hey all. Davina is out of surgery and according to the surgeon it was textbook! She's currently recovering in ICU as a precaution, as you can imagine she's utterly exhausted.

"Thanks so much for all the love from everyone on here... it's powerful stuff, we are super grateful."

The TV presenter, 57, shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, revealing she had a 'very rare' colloid cyst that affects only three in a million people. Picture: Instagram

Earlier in the day, McCall said she would be taking a break from social media following the procedure.

She said in a video: “I was offered a health scan which I thought I was going to ace but it turned out I had benign brain tumour which is very rare, three in a million. 

“I slightly put my head in the sand for a while, I saw a few neurosurgeons, had quite a lot of opinions and realised I needed to take it out. 

“It's quite big, it's 14mm wide and it needs to come out because if it grows it would be bad. I'm having it removed.”

“Say a prayer for me. I'm in good spirits,” she added.

Davina's partner Michael Douglas said: “Michael here. She will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. 

"She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. 

"I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love ❤️ . The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx."

Davina explained that while she was not facing an immediate risk, doctors were concerned that the tumour could grow larger and cause complications. 

A colloid cyst is a slow-growing tumour typically found near the centre of the brain. Symptoms can include headaches, although other symptoms including vertigo, memory problems and double vision can occur.

