Heartbreaking CCTV footage shows final moments of Dawn Sturgess before Novichok poisoning

CCTV footage shows some of the final moments of Dawn Sturgess before she was poisoned with Novichok. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess has released new images of the mum-of-three just before she was poisoned with a nerve agent.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, died in hospital days after being exposed to Novichok which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.

It followed the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter Yulia and then police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year.

They were poisoned when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the nerve agent on Mr Skripal's door handle.

All three survived, as did Ms Sturgess's boyfriend Charlie Rowley, who had unwittingly given her the bottle containing the killer nerve agent.

The public inquiry will hear from Ms Sturgess's family and hear evidence suggesting Moscow carried out the attack - which it denies.

CCTV footage of Dawn Sturgess on Rollestone Street, Amesbury. Picture: Inquiry

In June, a preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that the Sturgess family wanted the Skripals to give oral evidence to address "unanswered questions".

It was previously revealed that the Skripals will not give evidence at the inquiry over fears for their safety.

Pen portait released of Dawn Sturgess. Picture: Family handout

'Very loved'

At the inquiry which opened yesterday, her family described her as an "intelligent, funny, extremely selfless and very kind person".

She was also a "very loved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin and friend".

A tribute written by Dawn's mother Caroline Sturgess says: "She always cared deeply for her family and many friends that surrounded her.

"She did not judge a single person and strived to make others happy even when she didn’t feel like smiling herself.

The family also criticised the portrayal of Dawn in the media as a "known drug user".

They described this image of her as "very distressing".

Dawn's daughter said she never got to say goodbye to her mother. Picture: Handout

Caroline Sturgess also said that they know the container holding Novichok was enough "to kill thousands of people".

"Although we are devastated by her death, our family find comfort that Dawn was the only life lost that day when the potential harm was much, much more.

"We know she would agree."

She also added that Dawn was supposed to meet with her daughter the following day to spend time together.

"It was pure chance that Dawn had sprayed herself with the Novichok before her daughter arrived.

"Dawn’s death was a tragedy to us all, but the fact that her daughter was not killed as well is a solace that we often revisit," she added.

Dawn's family said it was "pure chance" Dawn had sprayed herself with Novichok before her daughter arrived . Picture: Family handout

'Never got to say goodbye'

Dawn's daughter also said: "Me and my mum had a bond that I will never forget.

"The day I heard she had fallen really ill was heartbreaking to hear.

"In my mind I thought she would push through it because there was nothing my mum couldn’t handle.

"The day I heard everyone go to say their goodbyes when she was in intensive care was so upsetting. Shortly after she passed away.

"One thing I will never forget is due to my age I never saw her or got to say goodbye.”

'Four years ago the Skripals were found poisoned on a bench in direct view of my front door...'

An international arrest warrant was issued for three Russian men thought to be involved in the attacks on British soil, but as the Russian constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens it is unlikely they will ever stand trial.

Two suspects gave an interview with Russian state media in which they said they were only in the UK, briefly, to visit Salisbury Cathedral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said there is "nothing criminal" about Petrov and Boshirov - the two accused of perpetrating the attack.

The Novichok poisoning caused the UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats, calling the incident an "unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the UK".

The UK, US, Germany and France issued a joint statement blaming Russia for the attack.

Then, Russia expelled 23 UK diplomats. The US then expelled 60 Russian diplomats.

Britain’s allies announce more than 100 Russian agents are being sent home from 22 countries, in what Theresa May called the "largest collective expulsion of Russian intelligence officers in history".

The two suspects, based on intelligence provided by UK agencies, are believed to be members of Russia's GRU intelligence service. Picture: Alamy

'Justice is unlikely'

Former Prime Minister Theresa May previously said "justice is unlikely" for the victims of the attacks.

Baroness May also told the BBC's Crime Next Door: Salisbury Poisonings podcast, that the Russians accused of executing the attack acted with "utter recklessness".

"You felt they just didn't care about anything," she said.

Sergei Skripal attends a hearing at the Moscow District Military Court in Moscow back in 2006. Picture: Getty