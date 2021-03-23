Landmarks across UK lit up in 'beacon of remembrance' on Lockdown Anniversary

23 March 2021, 20:39 | Updated: 23 March 2021, 21:16

The London Eye in London is illuminated yellow during the National Day of Reflection.
The London Eye in London is illuminated yellow during the National Day of Reflection.

By Harriet Whitehead

People were asked to stand on their front doorsteps and light a candle, shine a torch or hold up their phones in tribute to those who have lost their lives to Covid.

Today marks a year since Boris Johnson gave a televised address to the nation in which he called for an immediate national lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At midday, there was a minute’s silence around the UK followed by a bell toll.

Later, parts of the UK's skyline were lit up in remembrance of the lives lost over the past year.

Trafalgar Square in London during the National Day of Reflection.
Trafalgar Square in London during the National Day of Reflection.
Holly Wilson, whose grandmother Ada Wilson passed away during the pandemic, stands in Belfast Cathedral.
Holly Wilson, whose grandmother Ada Wilson passed away during the pandemic, stands in Belfast Cathedral.
The doorman of 10 Downing Street carries a candle to signify a "beacon of remembrance".
The doorman of 10 Downing Street carries a candle to signify a "beacon of remembrance".

Several major buildings and landmarks in London were lit up to mark the anniversary, including the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Liverpool Town Hall, Blackpool Tower and St Mary's Lighthouse shone a light for those bereaved, alongside the Lincoln Cathedral.

Several public figures also took part in the remembrance tributes.

Joining them were parliaments and assemblies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as Cardiff's University and City Hall, Belfast's Titanic Building and City Hall, and Edinburgh's St Andrew's House.

It forms part of the national day of reflection, organised by Marie Curie and supported by more than 250 organisations and leading figures, including 82 leaders from religious groups and cross-party politicians, charities, businesses, emergency services, public sector bodies and community groups.

So far, 149,117 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

