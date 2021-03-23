Landmarks across UK lit up in 'beacon of remembrance' on Lockdown Anniversary

The London Eye in London is illuminated yellow during the National Day of Reflection. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

People were asked to stand on their front doorsteps and light a candle, shine a torch or hold up their phones in tribute to those who have lost their lives to Covid.

Today marks a year since Boris Johnson gave a televised address to the nation in which he called for an immediate national lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At midday, there was a minute’s silence around the UK followed by a bell toll.

Later, parts of the UK's skyline were lit up in remembrance of the lives lost over the past year.

Trafalgar Square in London during the National Day of Reflection. Picture: PA

Holly Wilson, whose grandmother Ada Wilson passed away during the pandemic, stands in Belfast Cathedral. Picture: PA

The doorman of 10 Downing Street carries a candle to signify a "beacon of remembrance". Picture: PA

Several major buildings and landmarks in London were lit up to mark the anniversary, including the London Eye, Trafalgar Square and Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, Liverpool Town Hall, Blackpool Tower and St Mary's Lighthouse shone a light for those bereaved, alongside the Lincoln Cathedral.

This evening, the Abbey is lit up in #NHS blue to remember all those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic and all who mourn. We pray too for all the front line workers who have sacrificed so much in the service of others.#DayOfReflection #BeaconOfRemembrance pic.twitter.com/leMMhN9G8R — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) March 23, 2021

Several public figures also took part in the remembrance tributes.

Joining them were parliaments and assemblies in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as Cardiff's University and City Hall, Belfast's Titanic Building and City Hall, and Edinburgh's St Andrew's House.

Remembering all those we have lost #DayofReflection pic.twitter.com/mQYpm7n94s — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 23, 2021

It forms part of the national day of reflection, organised by Marie Curie and supported by more than 250 organisations and leading figures, including 82 leaders from religious groups and cross-party politicians, charities, businesses, emergency services, public sector bodies and community groups.

As the #DayOfReflection draws to a close, we're lighting up Smeaton’s Tower as a beacon of remembrance for all those we have lost to COVID-19 and to remember all the acts of support and kindness from across local communities over the past year https://t.co/dXlH69uoX2 pic.twitter.com/nV9esh3H8B — Plymouth City Council (@plymouthcc) March 23, 2021

Today we stand together with the country and our communities to reflect on the impact Coronavirus has had on all our lives and take this time to remember those we have lost. #ShineALight #DayOfReflection pic.twitter.com/UwQIn5qT7m — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) March 23, 2021

This time last year we were at the station on drill night. We watched as the prime minister told us to stay at home. Today we remember all who’ve died and lost loved ones And say Thank you to all those that have given their all. We've lit our tower as our #BeaconOfRemembrance pic.twitter.com/yMkYgd7cxE — Maybole Community Fire Station (@FireMaybole) March 23, 2021

Tonight, on the national #DayOfReflection, we light @wembleystadium's arch in memory of those we have lost, and in solidarity with those who are grieving. pic.twitter.com/R0wMyzbdxo — The FA (@FA) March 23, 2021

So far, 149,117 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.