Dead billionaire Silvio Berlusconi's oldest two children win Succession-style battle for control of his company

Maria and Pier Silvio Berlusconi have taken control the majority stake in Fininvest, their late father's media company. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Dead playboy and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has left control of his company to his two eldest children - after a Succession-style battle for his estate.

His will also left €100 million to his partner Marta Fascina, with whom he held a symbolic "wedding" while the media magnate and former AC Milan owner was on his deathbed.

The majority 53% stake in the Italian media company Fininvest that Berlusconi held will transfer the famous politicians 53% equally to his children Marina and Pier Silvio, his eldest children.

The decision was reportedly made as early as 2006 - capping a battle for inheritance similar to popular TV show Succession which depicts an elderly media magnate and the fight for his company among his children.

He also left €100m to his brother, Paolo, and €30m to disgraced former Italian senator Marcello Dell’Utri, who was jailed for his ties to the mafia.

Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi (centre and front right) have inherited a majority stake in Fininvest. Picture: Getty

Read More: Berlusconi’s will divides £4.27 billion as oldest children get media empire

Read More: Thousands flock to Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Milan as Italy's Prime Minister comforts his grieving wife

The rest of the Berlusconi estate, valued at €6 billion, will be split equally among the five children.

Silvio Berlusconi died aged 86 in Milan, Italy, after a battle with leukemia.

The billionaire politician and media mogul was dashed to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on June 9.

He was admitted to hospital with heart problems and shortness of breath amid an ongoing battle with leukaemia.

Silvio Berlusconi died after complication caused by leukemia in June. Picture: Getty

He was admitted to intensive care at the same hospital in April after suffering breathing problems. He was discharged on May 19 after spending 45 days in hospital.

Guido Crosetto, Italy's defence minister, paid tribute to Berlusconi - saying the former Italian prime minister left behind a "huge void".

He wrote: "An era is over, an era is closing. I loved him so very much."Goodbye Silvio."

Mr Berlusconi was in a relationship with 33-year-old Forza Italia MP Marta Fascina.

His health had deteriorated in recent years, having undergone open heart surgery in 2016 and numerous hospital admissions since contracting Covid-19 three years ago.

Silvio was elected Italian Prime Minister three times in his life. Picture: Getty

He previously overcome prostate cancer, which he described as 'a nightmare lasting months'.

Overcoming Covid-19 in 2020, he said it was the ‘most dangerous challenge’ of his life.

The controversial three-time prime minister of Italy had been embroiled in several scandals during his life, most notably his ‘Bunga Bunga’ parties.

He first came to office in 1994 and led four governments until 2011.

He led the centre-right Forza Italia party which went into coalition under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after elections in September, when he was elected to Italy's upper house, the Senate.