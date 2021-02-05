Deal reached for 50 million doses of vaccines that target new variants

5 February 2021, 13:52 | Updated: 5 February 2021, 14:23

The UK Government reached the deal with German company CureVac
The UK Government reached the deal with German company CureVac. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK Government has reached a deal for 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines that will target new variants.

The deal with German biopharmaceutical firm CureVac will allow the UK to "rapidly develop vaccines against new strains" of Covid-19, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

The doses are in addition to the 407 million the government has already secured from other companies.

READ MORE: Quarantine hotels to come into force from 15 February

READ MORE: Council and Mayoral elections will go ahead in Covid secure way

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said although “the vaccines we are deploying now are safe and effective, with the latest evidence suggesting they provide protection against new strains", the UK needed to be prepared for "all eventualities".

The government will also establish an expert advisory group to identify new variants which the UK could need to vaccinate against.

The deal includes an initial order for 50 million doses of new vaccines to be delivered later this year if they are required and subject to approval.

The vaccines will be variants of an existing CureVac jab which is currently undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials.

They will be adapted using methods similar to those used to update flu vaccines each year.

Mr Hancock said: "We must be prepared for all eventualities and bolster onshore UK manufacturing capacity to develop vaccines to combat new variants of the disease, taking advantage of our world-leading genomics expertise.

"This will help ensure we can continue to provide everyone with a high level of protection against the virus and save lives."

Mr Kwarteng said: "The UK's vaccine programme has been a national success story so far, and we are determined to make sure we're as prepared as we can be in the long term if new variants of Covid-19 emerge.

"This fantastic new partnership means we can work to swiftly tweak and roll out new variations of existing vaccines if we need to, while also building up Britain's vaccine manufacturing base in the process."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam added: “While the vaccines currently being deployed in the UK appear to work well against the Covid-19 variants currently dominant in the UK, the virus continues to mutate and it is likely that our vaccines will have to adapt to continue to offer the best possible protection.

“Being able to create these new vaccines at speed will allow our scientists to keep ahead of the virus as they do every year with the influenza vaccine.” 

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back to her office after speaking on the floor

US House votes to oust Republican who spread conspiracy theories from committee duties
Lake Michigan

Dozens rescued after ice floes break away on Lake Michigan

Kamala Harris

Senate approves budget bill as Harris casts tie-breaker vote

Russia Navalny

Navalny faces court accused of insulting Second World War veteran
Researchers have said the Oxford vaccine is just as effective against the UK strain of coronavirus

AstraZeneca vaccine 'effective against Kent Covid variant', Oxford researchers say
Myanmar

Hundreds join protest against coup in Myanmar as resistance spreads

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists 'we should vaccinate young people first'

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists 'we should vaccinate young people first'
Travel agent condemns 'half-baked' hotel quarantine plan

Travel agent compelled to call James O'Brien over 'half-baked' hotel quarantine plan
'I could lie': James O'Brien caller dismisses the UK's quarantine hotel scheme

'I could lie': James O'Brien caller dismisses the UK's quarantine hotel scheme
Covid-19: Passengers without masks are causing bus drivers to 'drop like flies'

Covid-19: Passengers without masks are causing bus drivers to 'drop like flies'
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Professor involved in world-first Covid vaccine mixing trial explains how it will work
Tory caller 'almost speechless' hotels have been 'kept in the dark' over quarantine plan

Tory caller 'almost speechless' hotels have been 'kept in the dark' over quarantine plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London