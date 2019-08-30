Watch: Dean Saunders Claims "He Only Had One Pint" After Drink-Drive Arrest

This is the moment ex-Liverpool star Dean Saunders told police he had only had "one pint" before refusing to give a breath sample.

The 55-year-old TV pundit was jailed 10 weeks behind bars after being pulled over for his "atrocious driving" in the early hours of 10th May.

The court was told that he "almost caused a serious accident" behind the wheel of his Audi A8.

The dad-of-three has since been granted unconditional bail as he appeals his conviction, which will be heard in Chester Crown Court on 4th October.

He had served just one day at HMP Altcourse.

Footage, released today by the Crown Prosecution service, shows Saunders being ordered to get out of his vehicle.

In body-cam recording officers can be heard telling Saunders his driving was "atrocious" before asking if he has consumed any alcohol.

The Criminal Prosecution Service have released video of Dean Saunders being arrested. Picture: CPS

Saunders can then be seen raising one finger and telling the officer: "I've had one pint."

As he is escorted to a police car, one of the officers can he heard commenting on how Saunders can "hardly stand up".

Later, when Saunders was being booked in at a police station near where he was arrested, he asks an officer behind the desk if he is "doing the right thing".

In the video, an officer can be heard explaining to Saunders that he is required to provide a sample or he will be charged with failing to provide.

Police also say that Saunders "consistently refused to provide a sample."

Police can be seen ordering Saunders out of his Audi A8. Picture: CPS

He also can be seen refusing to give a sample at the station. Picture: CPS

When he is told to provide a sample, Saunders can be heard asking: "Right now? Even though I am waiting for my solicitor?"

An officer then tells him he will be charged with an offence if he did not comply.

Saunders refused to provide a breath sample and was later charged for it.

His lawyer claimed that he had only had two pints while at Chester Races on the evening he was arrested.

But he suggested this may have "interacted" with the medication he takes for injury to his knees and his inhaler for his asthma.