Death crash driver 'knocked down and killed' little girl , 'refused to call an ambulance', then 'went to deliver takeaway'

Minaal Salam. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Kit Heren

A driver who knocked down and killed a little girl refused to call an ambulance and went off to deliver a takeaway, an inquest has heard.

Istvan Zarka, 63, drove into Minaal Salam, 5, when she stepped out into the road in front of his car, in a "tragic accident" on April 1, 2022 in Stoke-on-Trent.

She was driven about ten feet on the bonnet of the Volkswagen, the inquest heard.

And as her father Abdus Salam held his dying daughter in his arms, Mr Zarka refused to call an ambulance, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

He then left the scene to deliver a takeaway a minute's drive away, the hearing was told.

Near where the incident took place. Picture: Google Street View

Mr Zarka was later arrested charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but he was only driving 24mph in a 30mph zone.

He was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without business insurance. The failing to stop charge was later dropped.

Minaal was pronounced dead at the scene. The inquest heard that her death was "unavoidable", and assistant coroner Emma Serano said it was a "tragic accident".

Giving evidence, PC Matthew Brailsford said: "Abdus stood at the side of the road and looked both ways four or five times. Minaal took one step out in the road. A car came down the road. He only saw it coming when it was one foot away.

"Minaal fell forward onto the bonnet. It carried her for about ten feet before it stopped. He put the car seat down. He held her in his arms."He said to the driver: 'You hit my daughter, can you please help me and call an ambulance?'

"The driver said 'No, go away' and drove off down the road. Abdus gave CPR and shouted for help. He said it was 20 minutes before anyone came and 20 minutes later before the ambulance came."

The hearing was told that a parked Mercedes could have blocked the view of both pedestrians and the driver.

Ms Serrano said: "She passed away as the result of an accident. A tragic accident, but nevertheless, it's an accident."

Minaal's mother Alia Anum Salam, said: "There is not a single moment where I don't miss her. She was very loving.

"She would help me with the groceries, and help me with the cooking. She loved cooking. She wanted me to pass all my recipes to her when she grew up. She wanted to be a doctor like her dad.

"It's very painful. I am not the same person anymore. I am bitter. I don't think I am kind because I feel like there's no good in the world because that happened to me. She was just a a child."