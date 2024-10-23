Breaking News

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after three die at Dorset care home

Dorset Police have made an arrest after three people died at a care home in Swanage. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Detectives investigating the deaths of three people at a care home in Swanage, Dorset, have arrested a 60-year-old woman on suspicion of manslaughter.

Seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Around 40 residents and care home staff from Gainsborough Care Home are staying in a nearby church.

People carrying stretchers and wheelchairs have been seen entering the church to move residents to alternative accommodation.

Earlier, at a press conference, Dorset Police confirmed they were pursuing potential carbon monoxide poisoning as their "primary line of inquiry".

Prior to this, an investigation was launched because the three deaths are being treated as "unexplained".

Swanage care home - emergency response with residents moved to the All Saints Church.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who tragically died and they are being supported by officers.

"As part of our investigation, we have made one arrest to enable us to establish whether there have been actions or omissions which are grossly negligent and gather as much information as we can about what has happened. It is important to note that the arrest process also provides certain legal protection to individuals and I would ask for the media and public to avoid speculating any further now that legal proceedings are active.

Police outside Gainsborough Care Home. Picture: Getty

"We know that the residents of Swanage will be feeling the impact of this incident immensely and we would like to thank everyone for the care and respect that has been shown throughout the day.

"Our local neighbourhood policing team will be on hand to provide support - we know this is a difficult time and we are doing all we can to minimise the impact on the community while we conduct inquiries in the area."

Emergency services attend the incident. Picture: Getty

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “We were called at 7.47am this morning (23 October) to assist the ambulance service in Ulwell Road, Swanage.

"We currently have four fire crews on scene from Swanage, Wareham, Westbourne, Poole, a support vehicle from Dorchester along with two crews from Winchester (Hampshire and IOW FRS).

"Firefighters are working with Dorset Police, South West Ambulance Service and other partners to resolve this incident.”